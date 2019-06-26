Boys
Bellevue2-4
Northeast 4-0
At Goose Lake:
The Bellevue boys split a conference double-header with arch-rival Northeast. The Rebels won game #1 getting a 3-hit pitching performance from Cade Hughes.
The Comets rebounded behind Cole Swartz’s 3-hit shutout pitching. Swartz tossed a 4-0 victory in game #2, struck out eight and didn’t walk a single Rebel hitter.
Game #1 was a pitchers’ duel between the Rebels Hughes and the Comets Trey Daugherty.
The game went scoreless through four innings. Bellevue scored two runs in the fifth on a hit by Daugherty.
The Rebels tied it in their at bat on a walk hit and Comet error. They scored two more in the sixth in similar fashion They out-hit the Comets 5-3.
Caleb Gruhn in relief of Hughes shut out the Comets in their seventh for the save.
Game #2 was all about the youngster Swartz pitching. He faced only three batters over the minimum (21) in a game. Riley Konrardy (2x4, 2 RBIs), provided all the offense he would need. Nick Deppe went 2x3, rbi to help out.
The Rebels ace Dakota Stevenson was the hard luck loser allowing 3 runs on 5 hits.
Bellevue 13
West Liberty 5
At West Liberty:
In a River Valley Conference road game Bellevue boys banged out 10- hits ( four for extra bases) and played error free ball in a 13-5 win. It was a team effort as in support of the fine pitching of Riley Konrardy and Paxton Felderman.
Andrew Swartz went 3x3,and Nick Deppe 2x3 rbi. Max Jackson hit a solo home run, Trey Daugherty a a two run double, Jackson Wagner and rbi double
Konrardy got the pitching win with 3-innings of relief help from Felderman. Bellevue moves to 9-9 for the year
Girls
Northeast16-14
Bellevue 6-0
At Goose Lake:
The Comets ended up losing both ends of double-header by the mercy rule, 16-6 in six innings and 14-0 in three innings.
In game #1 the Comets trailed 1-0 then took the lead and held it until the bottom half of the fifth inning They lead 5-1, 5-2, 6-2 and 6-5 after 4 1/2. Grace Dunn hit a grand slam home run to key the Comets 5-run 3rd .Adyson Nemmers went 2x3, RBI to lead the Comet hitters.
The Rebels scored 11-runs in the next two innings to end the game by the 10 run rule.They out hit the Comets 11-5, but they used seven walks and 3-miscues in the two big innings.
Game two started ugly for the Comets with the Rebels scoring eight runs in their first at bat. They added six more in the second and Bellevue didn’t answered ending the game by the mercy rule after three innings 14-0.
Beckman 17
Bellevue 0
At Cole Park: The youthful injury plagued Comets were no match for the veteran Blazers. A 12-run first set up a quick ending in three innings by the mercy rule. The Blazers gave away outs to end innings to slow the run production. The Comets did have base runners in the game but did not gey a timely hit. Paige Deppe went 1x2 to have the Comets only hit.
West Liberty 12
Bellevue 0
At West Liberty;
The Bellevue Comet girls were out matched by one of the states top pitchers. The West Liberty Comets Isabelle True pitched a perfect game striking out 10-of the 12 batters she faced. The game was shortened to four innings by the mercy rule. True is 9-0 for the season and her team 15-1 losing only to the the Durant Wildcats (she didn't pitch).
The host team Comets scored all the runs she needed in the second inning and added seven more in the third. They only had five hits off of Bellevue youngster Taylor Deppe, but 13-walks and three costly errors aided the shortened game. The loss moves the Comet skid to 23
