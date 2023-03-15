BELLEVUE’S 6TH GRADE COMETS

BELLEVUE’S 6TH GRADE COMETS: In front from left are Zayden Van Zuiden, Marcus Small, Blake Putman, Brayden Ernst, Jackson VanGorp. In back from left are Davis Braet, Cash Kirk, Kobe Brassfield, Trace Bonifas, Carson Casel. (coached by Rick Casel, Dave Van Zuiden and Kevin Petesch).

The players of this Bellevue 6th Grade Basketball Team have been working together during the past six years, since they were 6 years old.  This year’s season started on October 17, 2022, with a few practices prior to their first basketball tournament which was held on October 29 in Bellevue.  

Main goals this year for team members was to improve their basketball fundamentals as a team, play tougher more advanced teams in the area and concentrate on bettering their basketball skill sets to compete at a higher level.  