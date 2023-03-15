The players of this Bellevue 6th Grade Basketball Team have been working together during the past six years, since they were 6 years old. This year’s season started on October 17, 2022, with a few practices prior to their first basketball tournament which was held on October 29 in Bellevue.
Main goals this year for team members was to improve their basketball fundamentals as a team, play tougher more advanced teams in the area and concentrate on bettering their basketball skill sets to compete at a higher level.
Overall, they were very successful and played in 8 tournaments and several scrimmages, against some tough competition.
During the last month of their season, they ended up winning the 6th Grade Basketball Championship in both the Andrew and Bellevue tournaments.
Also, they played in a State Tournament held in Des Moines, Iowa, over the February 18 and 19 weekend, where they finished with 2 wins and 2 losses against some very tough teams. The Coaches are very proud of their basketball work efforts and how much they have improved during this season. Everyone worked extremely hard advancing their basketball skill sets to make themselves better for the team to be successful.
