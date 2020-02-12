Boys
Camanche 72
Bellevue 37
At Bellevue:
The 4th-ranked, once beaten Camanch team showed off their talent in a 72-37 victory over the Comets.
The Comets only lead (3-2) disappeared quickly with the Indians running out to a 44-20 lead at the half. Their team balance and size were outstanding despite missing one of their top players. They had five players score in double digit four with 12 points.
Scoring summary
Comanche 14 30 22 6-72
Bellevue 8 12 15 2 -37
Scoring
Camanche (72)-
E. Buckley 3, C. Delzell 8, L. Shaw 2, Z Irwin 11, C. Soenksen 12, S. Lawrence 12. M Delzell 12, Z Feller 12,
Bellevue (37)-
Andrew Swartz 4,Cole Heim 2, Isaac Carter 5, Jackson Wagner 8, Paxton Felderman 2, Colby Sieverding 12, Nick Deppe 1, Ethan Klemme 2, Jackson Mueller 1
Northeast 49
Bellevue 45
At Goose Lake :
The Comets pushed the Rebels right to the end in a 49-45 loss. It was a close hard fought game by both teams. The Rebels once in the lead refuse to give it up despite the ability of the Comets to tie it a 42-42 with less then a minute to play. Once the game was tied at 42-42 the Rebels out scored the Comets seven to three. They hit a big basket free and throws to clinch the win. Bellevue drops to 6-13 for the season.
Scoring summary
Northeast 16 10 9 14 -59
Bellevue 12 7 12 13 -44
Scoring
Northeast 49 )NA
Bellevue (44)-
Colby Sieverding 12, Jackson Wagner 9, Paxton Felderman 8, Andrew Swartz 8, Isaac Carter 5, Cole Heim 2,
Girls
Bellevue 55
Comanche 19
At Bellevue ;
The Comets moved out to a 14-3 first quarter lead and rolled to a 55-19 win. It was 33-10 at the half.
Off the bench, Audrey Wedeking scored 11 of her game high 14-points points in the first half. The Comet defense was very stingy, allowing the Indians single digit scoring in every quarter.
Wedeking led Bellevue with 14 points, Lindsey Banowetz added 11. All the starters saw limited playing time. The Comets move to 10-9 for the season.
Scoring summary
Bellevue 14 19 16 6 -55
Comanche 3 7 3 6 -19
Scoring
Bellevue (55)-
Audrey Wedeking 14, Lindsey Banowetz 11, Mariah Hueneke 7, KaLynn Deshaw 2, Teresa Paulsen 7, Kelesia DeShaw 2, Brianna Laughlin 3, Sally Paulsen 9
Camanche (19)-
T Wehde 6, M. Sloane 4, E. Short 3, B. Hundley3, E. Seeser 3
Bellevue 58
Northeast 46
At Goose Lake:
The Comets push their record to 11-9 with a 58-46 win over the Rebels with one regular season game remaining.
Bellevue jumped out to a 16-6 lead in the first quarter and held on to lead 18-17 at the half.
The Comets’ leading scorer Lindsey Banowetz was held to just two points in the half. She warmed up in the second half scoring 17 of the Comets’ 31 points to spark the victory.
Mariah Hueneke chipped in with 11 points. Brianna Laughlin and Teresa Paulsen added 9 points each.
Scoring summary
Bellevue 16 2 14 26-58
Northeast 6 11 11 17 -46
Scoring
Bellevue (58)-
Lindsey Banowetz 19, Mariah Hueneke 11, Teresa Paulsen 9, Brianna Laughlin 9, KeLesia DeShaw 4, Audrey Wedeking 4, Sally Paulsen 3
Northeast (46)-
B. Margeson 2,N. Hildebrandt 7, E. Rickertsen 2, A. Ehlers 7, C. Abbott 18, V Spooner 4, E. Fowler 6
