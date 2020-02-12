Colby Sieverding

Colby Sieverding scores for the Comets  

Boys

 Camanche 72

 Bellevue 37

At Bellevue:

 The 4th-ranked, once beaten Camanch team showed off their talent in a 72-37 victory  over  the Comets.

  The Comets only lead (3-2) disappeared quickly with the Indians running out  to a 44-20 lead at the half. Their team balance and size were  outstanding despite missing one of their top players. They had five players score in double digit  four with 12 points.

 Scoring summary

 Comanche 14 30 22 6-72

 Bellevue 8 12 15 2 -37

 Scoring

 Camanche (72)-

E. Buckley 3, C. Delzell 8, L. Shaw 2, Z Irwin 11, C. Soenksen  12, S. Lawrence 12. M Delzell 12, Z Feller 12,

 Bellevue (37)-

Andrew Swartz 4,Cole Heim 2, Isaac Carter 5, Jackson Wagner 8, Paxton Felderman 2, Colby Sieverding 12, Nick Deppe 1, Ethan Klemme 2, Jackson Mueller 1

               Northeast 49

 Bellevue 45

At Goose Lake :

 The Comets pushed the Rebels right to the end in a 49-45 loss. It was a close hard fought game by both teams. The Rebels once in the lead refuse to give it up despite the  ability of the Comets to tie it a 42-42 with less then a minute to play.  Once the game was tied at 42-42  the Rebels out scored the Comets seven to three. They hit a big basket  free and throws to clinch the win.  Bellevue drops to 6-13 for the season.

 Scoring summary

Northeast 16 10 9 14 -59

 Bellevue 12 7 12 13 -44

 Scoring

Northeast 49 )NA

 Bellevue (44)-

Colby Sieverding 12, Jackson Wagner 9, Paxton Felderman 8, Andrew Swartz 8, Isaac Carter 5, Cole Heim 2,

  Girls

 Bellevue 55

 Comanche 19

At Bellevue ;

 The Comets moved out to a 14-3 first quarter lead and rolled to a 55-19 win. It was 33-10 at the half.

 Off the bench, Audrey Wedeking scored 11 of her game high 14-points points in the first half.  The Comet defense was very stingy, allowing the Indians  single digit scoring in every quarter.

 Wedeking led Bellevue with 14 points, Lindsey Banowetz added 11. All the starters saw limited playing time. The Comets  move to 10-9 for the season.

 Scoring summary

Bellevue 14 19 16 6 -55

 Comanche 3 7 3 6 -19

 Scoring

 Bellevue (55)-

 Audrey Wedeking 14, Lindsey Banowetz 11, Mariah Hueneke 7, KaLynn Deshaw 2, Teresa Paulsen 7, Kelesia DeShaw 2, Brianna Laughlin 3, Sally Paulsen 9

 Camanche (19)-

T Wehde 6, M. Sloane 4, E. Short 3, B. Hundley3, E. Seeser 3

  Bellevue 58

 Northeast 46

At Goose Lake:

 The Comets push their record to 11-9  with a 58-46 win over the Rebels with one regular season game remaining.

 Bellevue jumped out to a 16-6 lead in the first quarter and held on to lead  18-17 at the half.

 The Comets’ leading scorer Lindsey Banowetz was held to just two points in the half. She warmed up in the second half scoring 17 of the Comets’ 31 points to spark the victory.  

  Mariah Hueneke chipped in with 11 points. Brianna Laughlin and Teresa Paulsen added 9 points each.

 Scoring summary

 Bellevue 16 2 14 26-58

 Northeast 6 11 11 17 -46

 Scoring

 Bellevue (58)-

 Lindsey Banowetz 19, Mariah Hueneke 11, Teresa Paulsen 9, Brianna Laughlin 9, KeLesia DeShaw 4, Audrey Wedeking 4, Sally Paulsen 3

 Northeast (46)-

B. Margeson 2,N. Hildebrandt 7, E. Rickertsen 2, A. Ehlers 7, C. Abbott 18, V Spooner 4, E. Fowler 6