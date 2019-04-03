At Cedar Rapids
Giana Michels a senior at Bellevue High School was selected to play on three of the girls North All Star basketball teams. Michels played on the four classes North All-Stars at Kirkwood Community College and recorded a double-double scoring 10-pts, 11-assists. Michels as a starter had six rebounds and three steals to go with her double-double.
Michels, along with Alyssa Rubel and Kailey Miller, will be playing in the River Valley North-South match-up held at Monticello High School. She was selected to play in a state wide match-up of Class 2A All-Stars on Sunday April 7 at Kirkwood Community College.
Pictured left are the the North Players wearing their school uniforms in the state matchup played March 27 at Kirkwood. Michels is third from left in the front row.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.