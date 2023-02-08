On Saturday, February 4, the sun was shining and the forecast looked great. Bellevue Archery hit the road early and headed to Mount Vernon, Iowa to participate in the Chuck Hallier Memorial Tournaments. Mount Vernon hosted both 3D and bullseye at this tournament. For bullseye, 612 archers from 19 schools participated, and for 3D, 253 archers from 16 schools participated. Mount Vernon gave out medals to the top 3 teams in each division and to the top 6 individuals per division. With basketball tournaments and dance competitions going on this day, Bellevue was missing quite a few archers at the competition, but still shot amazingly.
For bullseye, the Bellevue Archery elementary team clinched 1st place with an astonishing 2,820 points. This is a new season record for the elementary team. The 12 archers who made up the elementary team score were; Van Weis, Lane Nachtman, Cam Veach, Landon Merrick, MaryKate Flickinger, Aiden Weis, Gretta Meyer, Brayson Sieverding, Aleyha Mootz, Eli Portz and Arianna Clausen. The following Bellevue Archery elementary archers finished in the top 10 for the male division. Van Weis-2nd place with a 271, Lane Nachtman-5th place with a 261, Hudson Stickrod-7th place with a 257, Cam Veach-8th place with a 254, and Landon Merrick-9th place with a 251. For the elementary female division, MaryKate Flickinger finished 1st with a 249.
For 3D, the Bellevue Archery elementary team did not have enough archers for a team score, but had several individuals finish in the top 10. The following archers finished in the top 10 for the elementary male division. Landon Merrick-5th place with a 250, Hudson Stickrod-7th place with a 244, Lane Nachtman-9th place with a 231, and Cam Veach-10th place with a 228. For the elementary female division, MaryKate Flickinger placed 8th with a 186.
The Bellevue Archery middle school team shot a 2,917 in bullseye, which placed them 7th amongst heavy competition. The middle school team did not have any individuals finish in the top 10 for bullseye.
In 3D, the middle school did not have enough archers for a team score, but had one individual finish in the top 10. Avery Sprank placed 6th with a 258 in the middle school female division.
The Bellevue Archery high school team shot a 3,139 in bullseye which also placed them in 7th in a field filled with fierce competition. Bellevue Archery had one high school archer finish in the top 10. Payton Bellings finished 2nd with a 288 in the high school female division. For 3D, the Bellevue Archery high school team did not have enough archers to field a team, but had one individual finish in the top 10. Payton Bellings finished 3rd with a 281 in the high school female division.
Payton Bellings had one 50 point round in bullseye and one 50 point round in 3D.
This weekend, Bellevue Archery will host its 2nd annual Gary Purtilo Memorial Tournament at the Bellevue High School.
Archers will compete in both bullseye and 3D at this tournament. The tournament starts at 8 a.m. and the last flights start at 4 p.m. and is open to spectators.
