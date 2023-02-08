On Saturday, February 4, the sun was shining and the forecast looked great. Bellevue Archery hit the road early and headed to Mount Vernon, Iowa to participate in the Chuck Hallier Memorial Tournaments. Mount Vernon hosted both 3D and bullseye at this tournament. For bullseye, 612 archers from 19 schools participated, and for 3D, 253 archers from 16 schools participated. Mount Vernon gave out medals to the top 3 teams in each division and to the top 6 individuals per division. With basketball tournaments and dance competitions going on this day, Bellevue was missing quite a few archers at the competition, but still shot amazingly.

 For bullseye, the Bellevue Archery elementary team clinched 1st place with an astonishing 2,820 points. This is a new season record for the elementary team. The 12 archers who made up the elementary team score were; Van Weis, Lane Nachtman, Cam Veach, Landon Merrick, MaryKate Flickinger, Aiden Weis, Gretta Meyer, Brayson Sieverding, Aleyha Mootz, Eli Portz and Arianna Clausen. The following Bellevue Archery elementary archers finished in the top 10 for the male division. Van Weis-2nd place with a 271, Lane Nachtman-5th place with a 261, Hudson Stickrod-7th place with a 257, Cam Veach-8th place with a 254, and Landon Merrick-9th place with a 251. For the elementary female division, MaryKate Flickinger finished 1st with a 249.