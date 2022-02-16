The Bellevue Archery Club hosted the first annual Gary Purtilo Memorial Tournament on Saturday, February 12. Some tears were shed and a lot of smiles were found as memories were shared between families, archers and coaches about Gary Purtilo, who passed away in 2021.
Gary founded Bellevue Archery after retiring from the Iowa DNR. If it wasn't for him and his wife Connie, there wouldn't be an archery club in Bellevue, so it was only fitting that tournament be named after him. Inside the event, those attending could find photos of Gary from his years as head coach hanging on the walls. The archers and coaches of Bellevue Archery also wore special shirts this year that have "In Memory of Gary Purtilo" on them.
Head coach Mark Ruff said "We're all here because of Gary," during his opening remarks before the first flight. At the coaches table, Bellevue Archery hung one of Purtilo's shirts on a chair and left it empty all day in his honor.
The tournament offered both bullseye and 3D. For the bullseye portion, 445 archers from 15 schools participated. Medals were given out to the top 3 teams. The 12 team members who made up the team score each receive a medal. The top 3 individuals in each division by gender also received medals. Bellevue had a very successful day. Below are the individuals who placed in the top 10:
Elementary School Male
9th place Aiden Weis 239
8th place Van Weis 241
5th place Parker Kueter 246 (personal record)
Elementary Female
10th place MaryKate Flickinger 215
3rd place Carsen Michels 252 (personal record)
Middle School Male
1st place Kindrick Decker 277 (personal record)
Middle School Female
8th place Adrianna Budde-Heiar 258
7th place Amber Kremer 259
2nd place Brook Davies 278
High School Male
10th place Trevor Klein 279
High School Female
9th place Payton Bellings 276
6th place Cheyanne Merrick 279
5th place Sidney Fondell 282
2nd place Grace Brewer 285 (personal record)
Individuals who shot 50 point rounds in bullseye are:
Kindrick Decker
Joe Deaver
Payton Bellings
Cheyanne Merrick
Grace Brewer
For bullseye teams, the Bellevue Elementary team placed 2nd with a combined score of 2,575. The 12 archers who made up the team score are:
Carsen Michels, Van Weis, Aiden Weis, Casey Rowan, MaryKate Flickinger, Avery Sprank, Connor Roling, Claire Dempewolf, Troy Steines, Davis Braet, Gretta Meyer and Tobias Humphrey.
For the 3D portion, 135 archers from 10 schools participated. Medals were given out to the top 3 teams. The 6 team members who made up the team score each receive a medal. The top 3 individuals in each division by gender also received medals. Bellevue had a very successful day. Below are the individuals who placed in the top 10:
Elementary School Male
8th place Aiden Weis 217
7th place Nic Desotel 222 (personal record)
5th place Van Weis 224
Elementary School Female
7th place Avery Sprank 169
6th place MaryKate Flickinger 182 (personal record)
3rd place Carsen Michels 204
Middle School Male
8th place Joe Deaver 242
7th place Koleson Merrick 244
Middle School Female
9th place Payton Kettmann 233
High School Female
7th place Cheyanne Merrick 269
5th place Payton Bellings 275
For 3D teams, Bellevue Elementary placed 2nd and Bellevue Middle School placed 3rd. Below are the 6 archers who made up the team scores:
Bellevue Elementary: MaryKate Flickinger, Brian Meder, Connor Roling, Carsen Michels, Aiden Weis, Van Weis
Bellevue Middle School: Koleson Merrick, Payton Kettman, Ben Meder, Caleb Rowan, Bella Eaton, and Liam Flickinger
This weekend, Bellevue Archery travels to Anamosa to participate in the Machart 300 Tournament, the last tournament of the regular season.
