The Bellevue Archery Club traveled to Eldridge for the North Scott Lancer February Bullseye Tournament over the weekend. Payton Kettmann was the only elementary participant with a score of 237 (1st place) The top three middle school girls from Bellevue/ Marquette include Amber Kremer with a 243 (7th place) Adrianna Budde-Heiar with a 245 (5th place) and Alaina DeSotel with a 258 (2nd place).
The top three middle school boys include Jaden Dondlinger with a 239 (8th place) Aiden Harms with a 245 (6th place) and Gabe Manders with a 255 (2nd place). The top three high school girls from Bellevue/Marquette include Zoe Aschenbrenner with a 266 (8th place) Juli McHugh with a 281 (3rd place) and Payton Bellings with a 281 (2nd place). The top three high school boys include Ethan DeSotel with a 266 (13th place) Hunter Merrick with a 269 (10th place) and Trevor Klein with a 281 2nd place). Archers who shot 50-point rounds include Trevor Klein with two and Payton Bellings with one.
