The forecast did not look the best for a tournament on Saturday, January 15, but Mother Nature was looking out for Bellevue Archery and the team ended up having a successful day with 65 archers who participated in the Lancer Tournament hosted by North Scott in Elderidge.
The tournament was fairly full with 401 archers from 17 schools. The tournament only offered bullseye. Medals were handed out for 1st place teams and 1st-3rd place individuals in each division. None of Bellevue’s teams finished in 1st, however the elementary team was bumped out of 1st in the last flight of the day to finish 2nd. All together, Bellevue had 4 archersreceiving medals as individuals in 3 different divisions and quite a few archers who shot a personal record.
Below are the archers who finished in the top 10:
Elementary Boys
10th place Nic DeSotel 218 (PR)
9th place Tobias Humphrey 218 (PR)
5th place Van Weis 228 (PR)
3rd place Aiden Weis 250-3rd place medal (PR)
Elementary Girls
9th place Claire Dempewolf 210 (PR)
5th place MaryKate Flickinger 228 (PR)
Middle School Boys
8th place Aiden Kieffer 262 (PR)
Middle School Girls
10th place Amber Kremer 257
1st place Brook Davies 274-1st place medal
High School Boys
5th place Trevor Klein 282
High School Girls
10th place Cheyanne Merrick 271
9th place Rylee Bevan 273 (PR)
2nd place Payton Bellings 286-2nd place medal. Payton had one 50 point round
1st place Sidney Fondell 289-1st place medal. Sidney had three 50 point rounds.
On Saturday, January 22, Bellevue Archery will be traveling to Central City to participate in the Iowa Winter Games hosted by Wildcat Archery. This tournament will be hosting both bullseye and 3D so it will be another action packed day for archers.
