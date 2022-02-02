The Bellevue Archery Club traveled to Mount Vernon, Iowa on Saturday to participate in the Mount Vernon Archery Clubs annual Chuck Hallier Memorial Tournament.
With 710 archers from 25 schools participating in bullseye and 246 archers from 19 schools participating in 3D, it was a full house all day. This was some of the toughest competition our archers have shot against all year and they went out and made their mark amongst them.
We had a lot of kids shoot their personal record (PR) again at this tournament and multiple archers medal or finish in the top 10. For bullseye, this tournament did medals for top 3 teams in each division and top 6 individuals by division/gender.
Below are the archers who finished in the top 10 with notation behind their name if they shot their PR and/or medaled.
Elementary School Male
8th place Van Weis 244 (PR)
6th place Aiden Weis 245 (6th place medal)
Elementary School Female
7th place Avery Sprank 226 (PR)
High School Male
6th place Trevor Klein 284 (6th place medal)
High School Female
3rd place Sidney Fondell 287 (3rd place medal)
For bullseye, only Bellevue Elementary and Marquette Catholic had enough archers to field a team. Marquette Catholic finished 9th in the high school division with a team score of 2754. Bellevue Elementary finished 7th in the elementary school division with a score of 2390.
For the 3D portion, Bellevue Archery once again went in and made in impact even though our archers have not practiced 3D due to targets being on back order. For 3D, this tournament did medals for top 3 teams in each division and top 6 individuals by division/gender. Below are our archers who finished in the top 10 with notation behind their name if they shot their PR and/or medaled.
Elementary School Male
6th place Van Weis 233 (PR in 3D and 6th place medal)
Elementary School Female
4th place Carsen Michels 236 (PR in 3D and 4th place medal)
High School Female
5th place Payton Bellings 278 (5th place medal)
Next week Bellevue Archery participate in the Wapsie Valley Tournament held in Fairbank, Iowa. The tournament will only be offering bullseye, but should be another action packed day none the less.
