On Saturday, January 22, the Bellevue Archery Club traveled to Central City, Iowa with 46 archers to participate in the Iowa Games. Participating in this tournament earned each archer a Golden Ticket to participate in the State Games of America which will be held July 30 and 31 in Ames. The Iowa Games had 460 archers from 19 schools participating in both bullseye and 3D. Medals were awarded to the top 3 archers in each division by gender. Team medals were also awarded to the top 3 teams in each division. Bellevue had a successful day with several individuals placing and teams placing in both bullseye and 3D. Bellevue also had quite a few archers shoot their personal record (PR). Top 10 individuals in bullseye were:
Elementary School Male
-9th place Aiden Weis 236
Elementary School Female
-10th place Clarie Dempewolf 207
-4th place Carsen Michels 242
Middle School Male
-7th place Garrett Bevan 264 (PR)
-4th place Koleson Merrick 265 (PR)
High School Female
-10th place Payton Bellings 275
-1st place Sidney Fondell 293 (PR) two 50 point rounds (placed in tournament)
For our Bullseye teams, we only had enough archers to field elementary and middle school division teams. Our middle school team finished 6th in their division. Our elementary team placed, finishing in 3rd place. Medals are awarded to the top 3 teams in each division. Team scores are coed and made up by adding the top 12 scores from a team. 4 of the archers need to be the opposite gender.Those individuals are Carsen Michels, Aiden Weis, Cameron Veach, Van Weis, Davis Braet, Claire Dempewolf, MaryKate Flickinger, Tobias Humphrey, Pyper Kettmann, Hank Hurley, Avery Sprank, and Grady Flickinger.
For 3D, we had 24 archers who participated, Our club has 3D targets on order but they have not arrived yet, so our archers have not been able to practice 3D yet. They are competing against teams who practice 3D on a weekly basis. Our archers continue to give it 100% effort though, and it is showing. Medals were awarded to top 3 individuals in each division by gender. Individuals who placed in the top 10 in 3D are:
Elementary School Male
-8th place Cameron Veach 179
-6th place Aiden Weis 198 6th place (PR in 3D)
Elementary School Female
-7th place Avery Sprank 124
-5th place MaryKate Flickinger 165 (PR in 3D)
-2nd place Carsen Michels 213 (placed in tournament)
Middle School Male
-3rd place Koleson Merrick 249 (PR in 3D) (placed in tournament)
High School Female
-1st place Payton Bellings 285 (placed in tournament)
For our 3D teams, we only had enough archers to field an elementary and middle school team. They award medals to the top 3 teams in each division. Team scores are coed and made up by adding up the top 6 scores from a team. 2 of the 6 archers need to be the opposite gender. Our middle school team just missed placing and ended up in 4th place. Our elementary school team ended up placing 1st place. The archers who made up that score are Carsen Michels, Aiden Weis, Cameron Veach, MaryKate Flickinger, Van Weis, and Hank Hurley.
This week, Bellevue Archery will be traveling to Mount Vernon, Iowa to participate in the Chuck Hallier Memorial Tournament. The team will have archers participating in both bullseye and 3D once again so it should be another action packed day.
