Bellevue Archery traveled to Anamosa to take part in Anamosa Archery Club's Machart 300 Tournament.
Slick roads in the morning did not stop things from heating up for Bellevue Archery as the day went on. A total of 428 archers from 15 schools participated in the bullseye portion. Anamosa gave individual medals out for 1st-6th place and 1st-3rd place for teams. Below are archers who finished in the top 10:
Elementary School Male
9th place Cameron Veach 235
3rd place Van Weis 258 (personal record)
Elementary School Female
9th place MaryKate Flickinger 236
6th place Avery Sprank 243 (personal record)
2nd place Carsen Michels 259 (personal record)
Middle School Female
1st place Brook Davies 276
High School Male
4th place Trevor Klein 284 (one 50 point round)
High School Female
8th place Sidney Fondell 274
4th place Grace Brewer 281
3rd place Payton Bellings 281
Bellevue Elementary placed 3rd in the team division. The 12 archers who made up the team score are: Carsen Michels, Van Weis, Avery Sprank, MaryKate Flickinger, Cameron Veach, Tobias Humphrey, Gretta Meyer, Claire Dempewolf, Casey Rowan, Kelson Decker, Troy Steines, and Aiden Weis.
As the day moved on, the archers moved to the 3D range. 207 archers from 14 schools participated in the 3D tournament. Below are the results for Bellevue archers who finished in the top 10:
Elementary School Female
2nd place Carsen Michels 258 (personal record)
Middle School Female
2nd place Amelia Taylor 263 (personal record)
High School Female
2nd place Payton Bellings 287 (three 50 point rounds)
Bellevue Elementary placed 3rd in this as well with their team. The six archers who made up the team score are: Carsen Michels, Cameron Veach, Van Weis, Avery Sprank, Eli Nemmers, and MaryKate Flickinger.
This was the last regular season tournament for Bellevue. The team now waits for state results to be finalized to find our what archers will move onto the State Tournament in Des Moines on March 5 and 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.