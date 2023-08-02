The Scholastic Shooting Sports Foundation is proud to announce the 2023 All Scholastic Team. The All-Scholastic Team recognizes achievements of student athletes in the shooting sports for their accomplishments in the classroom, in their communities and on the range. This year’s honorees include the following.
Joey Portz, Senior Easton Valley High School
John Portz, Junior Easton Valley High School
Aiden Harms, Sophomore Bellevue High School
Team members are featured in the National Championship program book, are listed on the All-Scholastic Team banner at the 2023 National Championships and are presented with a certificate and pin.
