Casey Tath, Kaden Guenther, Gabe Manders and Riley Carrier ran the Bellevue Comets to the best finish for the school at the 2023 State Track Meet last weekend in Des Moines. The group came away with a third-place effort in the final Class 1A 4x400 in a time of 3:24.81.
Bellevue’s Riley Carrier placed 4th overall and medaled in the 400 M Low Hurdles as well. Carrier also competed in the 110M hurdles and came away 8th in Class 1A with a time of 15.56.
Other State Track results include Bellevue’s sprint medley team (Keenan Kilburg, Nolan Dunne, Kaden Guenther, Gabe Manders), which placed 17th in a time of 1:37.93.
Adessa Leibfried placed 12th in the100 Meter Dash
The Bellevue Distance Medley team, including Morgan Meyer, Cydney Tath, Cate Dunne and Grace Hingtgen placed 23rd.
The 4 X 100 Meter Relay team of Morgan Meyer, Tayla Leibfried, Jami Portz and Adessa Leibfried placed 11th overall.
200 Meter Dash 1A Boys: Casey Tath - 15th
100 Meter Dash 1A Boys: Casey Tath - 12th
Boys 400 Meter Dash: Casey Tath - 18th
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.