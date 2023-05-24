Casey Tath, Kaden Guenther, Gabe Manders and Riley Carrier ran the Bellevue Comets to the best finish for the school at the 2023 State Track Meet last weekend in Des Moines. The group came away with a third-place effort in the final Class 1A 4x400 in a time of  3:24.81.

Bellevue’s Riley Carrier placed 4th overall and medaled in the 400 M Low Hurdles as well. Carrier also competed in the 110M hurdles and came away 8th in Class 1A with a time of 15.56.