The Bellevuye girls placed 2nd out of 30 teams in the 13U GOLD division at Iowa Regional Volleyball Tournament held in Des Moines April 10 and 11. The local team came up short in the championship match, but the young athletes continually surprised other teams with their effort and heart.
The girls are coached by Brittany Floyd and Amy Tath, with the help of Katie Koenig and Kari Felderman, along with a tremendous amount of support from the parents and families.
The girls have lost only 6 games all season, and the coaches say it is difficult to even describe the excellence that these girls bring to the court every game.
“Thanks again to Marquette High School and Bellevue High School for the use of the gyms during the winter months,” said coach Tath. “Everyone is looking forward to the future seasons.
Pictured at left are members of the team and their coaches. In back from left are Coach Amy Tath, Jaycee Ehlinger, Cydney Tath, Sienna Koenig, Ava Yeager and Coach Brittany Floyd. In front from left are Addysen Felderman, Gabby Hingtgen and Karley McCombie
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.