Clayton Ridge barely defeated Bellevue Marquette, 2-1, in a spring soccer shootout last Friday at Felderman Park.
Officials decided the game would go straight to a shootout if overtime was needed, and it was, about two hours after the girls teams went to a shootout in the first game of the doubleheader. Marquette won that one, 1-0.
Marquette Catholic - 1
Clayton Ridge - 2
Clayton Ridge won by penalty kicks 3-2.
Scoring Summary:
Clayton Ridge (77th minute) - Penalty Kick
Marquette Catholic - Mika Lensker (78th minute)
Goalkeeper - Marquette Catholic
Cole Heim (10 saves)
Wahlert topped Bellevue Marquette in season girls soccer opener last week. Elise Kilburg, who left the goalie’s box to play midfield in the second half, had the Mohawks’ best scoring chance with a 20-yard strike on goal in the 57th minute, but Wahlert goalie Amya Lavenz made the stop.
Marquette Catholic - 0
Wahlert - 3
Scoring summary
Wahlert - 19th, 45th, 50th minute
Goalkeeper
Elise Kliburg - 11 saves
Gwen Schroeder - 5 saves
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.