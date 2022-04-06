Maya Oliver

BELLEVUE-MARQUETTE’S Maya Oliver kicks the go-ahead goal during the penalty shootout in last Friday’s soccer game against Clayton Ridge. The game went to double overtime, then a penalty shootout. Bellevue-Marquette won 1-0

Clayton Ridge barely defeated Bellevue Marquette, 2-1, in a spring soccer shootout last Friday at Felderman Park.

Officials decided the game would go straight to a shootout if overtime was needed, and  it was, about two hours after the girls teams went to a shootout in the first game of the doubleheader. Marquette won that one, 1-0.

Marquette Catholic - 1

Clayton Ridge - 2

Clayton Ridge won by penalty kicks 3-2.

Scoring Summary:

Clayton Ridge (77th minute) - Penalty Kick

Marquette Catholic - Mika Lensker (78th minute)

Goalkeeper - Marquette Catholic

Cole Heim (10 saves)

Wahlert topped Bellevue Marquette in season girls soccer opener last week. Elise Kilburg, who left the goalie’s box to play midfield in the second half, had the Mohawks’ best scoring chance with a 20-yard strike on goal in the 57th minute, but Wahlert goalie Amya Lavenz made the stop.

Marquette Catholic - 0

Wahlert - 3

Scoring summary

Wahlert - 19th, 45th, 50th minute

Goalkeeper

Elise Kliburg - 11 saves

Gwen Schroeder - 5 saves