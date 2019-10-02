Max Jackson

Max Jackson scrambles for yardage in this Sept. 20 file photo. Jackson threw three touchdowns last Thursday in a losing effort to fifth-ranked West Branch.

West Branch 52

 Bellevue 28

At West Branch:

 The Bellevue Comets lost an exciting  district football game 52-28 to the West Branch Bears. The fifth- ranked Class 1A Bears, however, had to work hard to fend off the relentless Comets.

  The game  was  thrilling  to watch with big plays and 860 yards of total offense. The Bears won the big play battle four-three and total yds 502-361.

  Most of the first quarter saw  the defenses control the game.

 The Comets held a lead only once with 1:38 left in the 1st quarter.

  A 38 yard pass and run play from  quarterback Max Jackson to Jacob Waller (the first of three to Waller), put points in the board, and the PAT was good by Ty Kloser, 7-0 Comets.

  The  lead lasted  just 14 seconds, as the Bears’ first play from scrimmage went 80 yards and it was tied 7-7 with 1:24 left in the quarter.

 The Bears then used a a 20 yard run by Tanner Lukavsky and another bomb of 54 yards from quarterback Gavin Hiersemann to Trey Eagle to lead 21-7.

 Jackson  then hit Waller to trim it back to 21-14 with 1:50 until halftime.

 The Bears came right back  with a another pass play  from Hiersemann to Eagle to make it 28-14 at the half.

 In the 3rd quarter the Bears kicked a field goal and added another big play from Hiersemann, this time to Lukavsky for 43 yards and a 38-14 lead.

 Seventy seconds later, back stormed the Comets with Jackson hitting Waller on a 61-yard pass and run play for a 38-21 score with 2:50 left in the 3rd quarter.

 The Comet defense held the Bears on their next possession, but the offense gave it right back with a pick six to make it 45-21. They added a short touchdown run for a 52-21 lead.

 Bellevue answered with a drive capped off by Ben Parker’s 46-yd run with 3:40 left ending it at 52-28.

Scoring by quarter

 West Branch 7 21 10 14 -52

 Bellevue7  7  7  7  -28

 Team Stats Bellevue

 Bellevue        West Branch

15   1st downs    1923:35

23:35 time  of poss 24:11

361 yds   total off  502 yds

Bellevue        West Branch

51    no of plays     53

12-18 passes comp  14-19

226  yds passing    326

3-3   tds-ints   4-1

33         rushes       34

135   rushing yds   177

5-30    pen-yds      6-65

4       turnover  1

1-1 fumb-lost   0-0

3         int-throwing      1

 2-39.5 punts avg  1-38 1

Individual stats

 Passing- Max Jackson 12-18 226 yds 3tds.3ints

Receiving-  Jacob Waller 5-122 yds 3tds

Colby Sieverding 6-102 yds

 Ben Parker 1-2yds

 Rushing-

 Ben Parker 18-76 yds  td

 Max Jackson 14-52 yds

 Jacob Waller 3-7 yds

 Kick-off returns

 Jacob Waller 5-87 yds

Colby Sieverding 1-7 yds

Ben Parker 1-4 yds

 Defensive stats

 Tackles

Jacob Waller 11, 7solo, 4ast ,TFL

Luke Giesemann 11, 4-solo, 7-ast TFL

Ben Parker 9, 5-solo,4-ast

 Justin Carrier 5, 4-solo, ast, 2-TFL

Max Jackson 5, 3-solo, 2ast

 Isaac Carter 5, solo, 4-ast TFL

Jacob Whitmore 4, solo, 3-ast

Tyquan Strowder 2, 2-solo

 Paxton Felderman 2, 2-solo

 Cole Heim 2,2-solo

 Logan Manders 1.solo

Colby Sieverding 1, solo  int