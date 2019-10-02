West Branch 52
Bellevue 28
At West Branch:
The Bellevue Comets lost an exciting district football game 52-28 to the West Branch Bears. The fifth- ranked Class 1A Bears, however, had to work hard to fend off the relentless Comets.
The game was thrilling to watch with big plays and 860 yards of total offense. The Bears won the big play battle four-three and total yds 502-361.
Most of the first quarter saw the defenses control the game.
The Comets held a lead only once with 1:38 left in the 1st quarter.
A 38 yard pass and run play from quarterback Max Jackson to Jacob Waller (the first of three to Waller), put points in the board, and the PAT was good by Ty Kloser, 7-0 Comets.
The lead lasted just 14 seconds, as the Bears’ first play from scrimmage went 80 yards and it was tied 7-7 with 1:24 left in the quarter.
The Bears then used a a 20 yard run by Tanner Lukavsky and another bomb of 54 yards from quarterback Gavin Hiersemann to Trey Eagle to lead 21-7.
Jackson then hit Waller to trim it back to 21-14 with 1:50 until halftime.
The Bears came right back with a another pass play from Hiersemann to Eagle to make it 28-14 at the half.
In the 3rd quarter the Bears kicked a field goal and added another big play from Hiersemann, this time to Lukavsky for 43 yards and a 38-14 lead.
Seventy seconds later, back stormed the Comets with Jackson hitting Waller on a 61-yard pass and run play for a 38-21 score with 2:50 left in the 3rd quarter.
The Comet defense held the Bears on their next possession, but the offense gave it right back with a pick six to make it 45-21. They added a short touchdown run for a 52-21 lead.
Bellevue answered with a drive capped off by Ben Parker’s 46-yd run with 3:40 left ending it at 52-28.
Scoring by quarter
West Branch 7 21 10 14 -52
Bellevue7 7 7 7 -28
Team Stats Bellevue
Bellevue West Branch
15 1st downs 1923:35
23:35 time of poss 24:11
361 yds total off 502 yds
Bellevue West Branch
51 no of plays 53
12-18 passes comp 14-19
226 yds passing 326
3-3 tds-ints 4-1
33 rushes 34
135 rushing yds 177
5-30 pen-yds 6-65
4 turnover 1
1-1 fumb-lost 0-0
3 int-throwing 1
2-39.5 punts avg 1-38 1
Individual stats
Passing- Max Jackson 12-18 226 yds 3tds.3ints
Receiving- Jacob Waller 5-122 yds 3tds
Colby Sieverding 6-102 yds
Ben Parker 1-2yds
Rushing-
Ben Parker 18-76 yds td
Max Jackson 14-52 yds
Jacob Waller 3-7 yds
Kick-off returns
Jacob Waller 5-87 yds
Colby Sieverding 1-7 yds
Ben Parker 1-4 yds
Defensive stats
Tackles
Jacob Waller 11, 7solo, 4ast ,TFL
Luke Giesemann 11, 4-solo, 7-ast TFL
Ben Parker 9, 5-solo,4-ast
Justin Carrier 5, 4-solo, ast, 2-TFL
Max Jackson 5, 3-solo, 2ast
Isaac Carter 5, solo, 4-ast TFL
Jacob Whitmore 4, solo, 3-ast
Tyquan Strowder 2, 2-solo
Paxton Felderman 2, 2-solo
Cole Heim 2,2-solo
Logan Manders 1.solo
Colby Sieverding 1, solo int
