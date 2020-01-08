Girls
Marquette 44
Bellevue 31
At Bellevue High School:
The 2019 city bragging rights go back to the Marquette girls.
The It has been a few years since the Mohawks claimed these bragging rights, and they did it with a 44-31 victory at Bellevue High School last Saturday.
When two city rivals get together, records can be tossed. The Comets just 3-5 and the Class 1A 3rd ranked 10-1 Mohawks hooked up in a low scoring battle in the first half.
Cold shooting by both teams sent the game to halftime with the Comets holding a slight lead at the half 19-14.
Once in the second quarter, it looked like the Comets were going to seize control as they went on a 10-2 run to build a 17-10 lead.
Neither team could get their offense on track in the half, and emotions were running high in a typical crosstown match-up.
The game began to change early in the second half. Marquette’s defense stiffened and the girls got the game tied at 19-19.
The game was still very tight and tied 25-25 entering the fourth period.
The Mohawk defense, playing very well, helped the team take the lead on a Miranda Peters three-pointer.
The next three minutes swung the game in the Mohawk’s favor. Two baskets inside from Tori Michels and Peter’s four free throws opened up a 38-26 lead with less then two minutes to play. The Mohawks hit all their free throws (6-6) down the stretch to end it 44-31.
Peters led Marquette with 17 points, Ellie O’Brien added 12 and Michels nine
Bellevue was led by Teresa Paulsen with 13 points. Lindsey Banowetz added 11.
Scoring by quarter
Marquette 6 8 9 21-44
Bellevue5 144 8-31
Scoring
Marquette (44)-
Miranda Peters 17, Ellie O’Brien 12, Delaney Banowetz 6, Tori Michel 9
Bellevue (31)-
Teresa Paulsen 13, Lindsey Banowetz 11, Maddie Schmidt 2, Juliana Penniston 2, Brianna Laughlin 2, Sally Paulsen 1.
