Girls

Marquette 44

 Bellevue 31

 At Bellevue High School:

 The 2019 city bragging rights go back to the Marquette girls.

  The  It has been a few years since the Mohawks claimed these bragging rights, and they did it with a 44-31 victory at Bellevue High School last Saturday.

 When  two city rivals get together, records can be tossed. The Comets just 3-5 and the Class 1A 3rd ranked 10-1 Mohawks  hooked up in a low scoring battle in the  first half.  

Cold shooting by both teams  sent the game to halftime with the Comets holding a slight lead at the half 19-14.  

 Once in the second quarter, it  looked like the Comets were going to seize control as they went on a 10-2 run  to  build a 17-10 lead.

  Neither team could get  their offense on track in the half, and emotions were running high in a typical crosstown match-up.

 The game began  to change early in the second half.  Marquette’s defense stiffened and the girls got the game tied at 19-19.

  The game was still very tight and tied 25-25 entering  the fourth period.   

 The Mohawk defense, playing very well, helped the team take the lead on a Miranda Peters three-pointer.

   The next three minutes swung the game in the Mohawk’s favor. Two baskets inside from Tori Michels and Peter’s four free throws opened up a 38-26 lead with less then two minutes to play. The Mohawks hit all their free throws (6-6) down the stretch to end it 44-31.

 Peters led Marquette with 17 points, Ellie O’Brien added 12 and Michels nine

 Bellevue was led by   Teresa Paulsen with 13 points. Lindsey Banowetz  added 11.

 Scoring by quarter

 Marquette 6 8 9 21-44

 Bellevue5 144 8-31

 Scoring

 Marquette (44)-

Miranda Peters 17, Ellie O’Brien 12, Delaney Banowetz 6, Tori Michel 9

 Bellevue (31)-

Teresa Paulsen 13, Lindsey Banowetz 11, Maddie Schmidt 2, Juliana Penniston 2, Brianna Laughlin 2, Sally Paulsen 1.

            