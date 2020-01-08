   Boys

 Bellevue 55

Marquette 48

 At Bellevue High School:

 Two high school boys basketball teams needing a victory played their hearts out for 32 minutes, with the Comets coming away with  a 55-48 win.

  The 3-5 Comets scored first and never trailed. The 1-9 Mohawks, however, made it a one possession game on several occasions in the third quarter.

  Bellevue  raced out to a 11-4 lead after one quarter and pushed that to 24-15 at the half. Jackson Wagner scored 10 of his 15 points in the half for Bellevue

 Carson Michels scored 9 of his game-high 21 points in the half to keep the Mohawks within striking distance.

 The two teams matched baskets in the third period  in a back-and-forth game   that saw the Mohawks close, within 24-22, 28-26, 30-28. Bellevue held on for a 36-32 by the quarter’s end.

 The final period started fast for the Comets.  Cole Heim hit a three, a Wagner put back and an Andrew Swartz jumper pushed it to 47-39.

 Playing catch-up the Mohawks  closed on a Matt Brinker three and a  basket by Michels to make it 52-48.  

 Paxton Felderman and Heim hit key  free throws denying  the Mohawks attempt to rally again in a  55-48 victory.

   Michels led all scorers with 21 points, Brinker added a double -double with 16 points  and 10 rebounds.

 Wagner led Bellevue with 15 points, Swartz added 11 and Heim 9.

 Scoring by quarter

Bellevue 11 13 12 19-55

 Marquette 4 11 17 18 -48

 Scoring  Bellevue (55)-

Andrew Swartz 11, Cole Heim 9, Isaac Carter 6, Jackson 15, Paxton Felderman 8, Colby Sieverding 3, Ethan Klemme 3

 Marquette (48)-

Jake Anderson 3, Aza Berthel 2, Carson Michels 21, Matt Brinker 16, Parker Mueller 4, Nic Hager 2.