Boys
Bellevue 55
Marquette 48
At Bellevue High School:
Two high school boys basketball teams needing a victory played their hearts out for 32 minutes, with the Comets coming away with a 55-48 win.
The 3-5 Comets scored first and never trailed. The 1-9 Mohawks, however, made it a one possession game on several occasions in the third quarter.
Bellevue raced out to a 11-4 lead after one quarter and pushed that to 24-15 at the half. Jackson Wagner scored 10 of his 15 points in the half for Bellevue
Carson Michels scored 9 of his game-high 21 points in the half to keep the Mohawks within striking distance.
The two teams matched baskets in the third period in a back-and-forth game that saw the Mohawks close, within 24-22, 28-26, 30-28. Bellevue held on for a 36-32 by the quarter’s end.
The final period started fast for the Comets. Cole Heim hit a three, a Wagner put back and an Andrew Swartz jumper pushed it to 47-39.
Playing catch-up the Mohawks closed on a Matt Brinker three and a basket by Michels to make it 52-48.
Paxton Felderman and Heim hit key free throws denying the Mohawks attempt to rally again in a 55-48 victory.
Michels led all scorers with 21 points, Brinker added a double -double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Wagner led Bellevue with 15 points, Swartz added 11 and Heim 9.
Scoring by quarter
Bellevue 11 13 12 19-55
Marquette 4 11 17 18 -48
Scoring Bellevue (55)-
Andrew Swartz 11, Cole Heim 9, Isaac Carter 6, Jackson 15, Paxton Felderman 8, Colby Sieverding 3, Ethan Klemme 3
Marquette (48)-
Jake Anderson 3, Aza Berthel 2, Carson Michels 21, Matt Brinker 16, Parker Mueller 4, Nic Hager 2.
