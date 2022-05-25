The Bellevue Comet baseball team dropped a pair of games to Cal-Wheatland last Tuesday, 12-1 and 10–3.
In game 1, Jackson Mueller (2x3) and Cal Bonifas (1x2, RBI) paced the offense. Cameron Casel struck out 5 Warriors in 3 innings of relief.
In game 2. Dawson Weber (2x3, 3B), Jackson Mueller (3B), Tyler Nemmers (2 RBI) and Keenan Kilburg (RBI) led the offense.
Cal Bonifas struck out 9 in 3.2 innings of work. Tyler Nemmers threw 2.2 innings of strong relief as well. Below are the complete game stats.
