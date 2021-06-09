Marquette 13, Springville 1 — At Bellevue: Brady Templeton went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and three RBIs; Zach Templeton went 2-for-3 with an RBI; and Aza Berthel struck out six in four innings as the Mohawks improved to 4-1.
Marquette 1-0, Springville 0-12 — At Springville: In the opener, Grace Tath was masterful in the circle, allowing just three hits to earn the win. Kaylee Koos and Megan Krenner each doubled to lead the Mohawks.
Wyoming Midland 22, Bellevue 13 — At Bellevue: The Comets made the most of 10 hits but dropped a major shootout at home.
