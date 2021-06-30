Marquette 14-18, East Buchanan 3-6 —At Winthrop, Iowa: Elise Kilburg and Megan Kremer had five hits apiece, while Grace Tath homered and earned the pitching victory in Game 1. The Mohawks erupted for 30 hits in a conference sweep on Monday.
Marquette 15, East Buchanan 4 — At Winthrop, Iowa: Evan Scott went 3-for-4, Cam Templeton had two hits, and the Mohawks got four RBIs from Zach Templeton, three from Christian Prull and two each from Brady Templeton and Aza Berthel in the first-game win.
