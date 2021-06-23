During the Bellevue Softball Tournament last weekend at Cole Park, Marquette Catholic defeated Bellevue 12-0.
Beatrice Kemp had four hits, Callaghan had three, and Tath, Megan Kremer and Holly Kremer added two apiece. Tath tossed a one hitter during the win. Marquette also defeated Clayton Ridge 14-2 in the second game; while Maquoketa defeated Marquette 7-4 for the nightcap contest.
Other recent basebal and softbal games include the following:
Marquette 10-8, Easton Valley 0-7 — At Preston, Iowa: Grace Tath doubled and earned the victory in the circle in the opener. Tath went 3-for-5 and claimed another win, while Delaney Banowetz homered and had two hits in Game 2 to lead the Mohawks to the sweep.
Easton Valley 12-14, Marquette 9-3 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Easton Valley (10-4) scored 10 runs in the first inning of the opener, then held on for the Tri-Rivers win. The River Hawks added 13 hits in the nightcap.
Marquette 19, Central City 4 — At Central City, Iowa: The Mohawks made the most of eight hits, eight walks and two hit batsmen in the four-inning Tri-Rivers Conference romp. Eight of the runs were unearned.
Monticello 5-16, Bellevue 4-1 — At Monticello, Iowa: The Panthers (7-7) scored twice in the bottom of the sixth for the difference in the opener, then parlayed a nine-run third into a four-inning victory in the nightcap to complete the River Valley Conference sweep over Bellevue (2-9). Jensen Wedeking drove in three runs in the opener for the Comets.
