Decorah Iowa:
The National Fastpitch Coaches Association has announced Luther College Senior Blake Banowetz, a 2015 graduate pf Marquette High School was selected to the Midwest Region NFCA third team. Banowetz a third base player started all 40-games for the Norse recording 27 putouts and 73-assists. and carried a .952 fielding percentage.
On offense she batted .366 with 35 RBI’s. Banowetz ended her career with a .327 average and 91 rbi’s.
She ends her career with 207 assists, seventh on the Norse all time lists.
Banowetz is the daughter of Loren and Tricia Banowetz of rural Bellevue., Iowa
