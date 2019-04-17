Bellevue’s Blake Banowetz, 3B Luther College Softball, and a graduate of Marquette Catholic, was recently named Position Player of the Week.
Banowetz helped lead No. 24 Luther to six wins last in one week, batting .529 (9-of-17) with nine RBI and four runs scored.
Luther’s wins came against Loras (8-0, 16-3), Augustana (IL) (4-3, 4-3) and Buena Vista (6-0, 5-1).
She posted a .882 slugging percentage behind three doubles and one home run.
Defensively she was credited with six putouts, 10 assists and one error.
She is now batting .471 with 24 RBI.
Luther has now won 12 in a row and is 22-3 overall.
She is the daughter of Loren and Tricia Banowetz of Bellevue.
