Class 1A Regional Final Basketball
Marquette 69
Lynnville- Sully 62
At Iowa City:
The Mohawk girls at Iowa City West High School advanced to Class 1A State Basketball play with a hard-fought 69-62 win over 5th-ranked Lynnville-Sully.
The Mohawks advance to the 2019 Class 1A state tournament with an unblemished record. They move in as the 5th seed carrying a 21-2 record (2-losses to Class 2A schools) and play 4th seeded Clarksville.
A victory would match them up with the top seed 24-0 Newell- Fonda in the semi-finals.
Marquette was keyed by their team balance, they had four starters score in double digits and the 5th added 6-points. They also had two players have double-doubles Teona Richman 18-pts, 11-rebounds, (school all time rebound leader) 4-steals, and Tori Michel 18-pts, 14 rebounds, 10-offensive. Macey Kremer had 14 points 5-assists. Miranda Peters added 13 points.
Marquette led 13-12 after one quarter. Midway through the second, Marquette went up 21-16. Richman’s two free throws gave the Mohawks their biggest lead 33-25 at the half.
Marquette held a 13 point lead late in the third quarter at 48-35.
Down 10-points with one period to play the the Hawks finished off a 23-10 run to tie it at 58-58.
Baskets by Peters and Michels, followed by two free throws and a steal and a basket by Kremer, keyed the 69-62 victory for Marquette.
It is the second time in three years the Mohawks beat the Hawks to move on to Des Moines.
The Hawks bow out at 18-4 the fifth time in a row in a regional final.
Scoring summary
Marquette 13 20 19 17-69
Lynnville- Sully 12 13 17 20 -62
Scoring
Marquette (69)-
Teona Richman 18, Tori Michel 18, Macey Kremer 14, Miranda Peters 13, Lizzy Parker 6 Totals 29 11-18 69
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.