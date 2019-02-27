Tori Michel

MARQUETTE’S TORI MICHEL makes a high-percentage shot under the basket versus Lynnville-Sulley. (photo by Mark Beauchamp).

Class 1A Regional Final Basketball

Marquette 69

Lynnville- Sully 62

 At Iowa City:

  The Mohawk girls at Iowa City West High School advanced to Class 1A State Basketball play with a hard-fought 69-62 win over 5th-ranked Lynnville-Sully.

 The Mohawks advance to the 2019  Class 1A state tournament with an unblemished record. They move  in as the 5th seed carrying a 21-2 record  (2-losses to Class 2A schools) and play 4th seeded Clarksville.  

  A victory would match them up with the top seed 24-0  Newell- Fonda in the semi-finals.  

 Marquette was keyed by their team balance, they had  four starters score in double digits and the 5th  added 6-points.  They also had two players have double-doubles Teona Richman 18-pts, 11-rebounds, (school  all time rebound leader) 4-steals, and Tori Michel 18-pts, 14 rebounds, 10-offensive. Macey Kremer had 14 points 5-assists. Miranda Peters added 13 points.

  Marquette led 13-12 after one quarter. Midway through the second, Marquette went up 21-16.  Richman’s two free throws gave the Mohawks their biggest lead   33-25 at the  half.

 Marquette held a 13 point lead late in the third quarter  at 48-35.

 Down 10-points  with one period to play the the Hawks finished off a 23-10 run to tie it at 58-58.  

   Baskets by Peters and Michels, followed by two free throws and a steal and a basket by Kremer, keyed the 69-62 victory for Marquette.     

 It is the second time in three years the Mohawks beat the Hawks to move on to  Des Moines.    

 The Hawks bow out at 18-4  the fifth time in a row  in a regional final.

Scoring summary

 Marquette 13 20 19 17-69

 Lynnville- Sully 12 13 17 20 -62

  Scoring

 Marquette (69)-

 Teona Richman 18, Tori Michel 18,  Macey Kremer 14, Miranda Peters 13, Lizzy Parker 6 Totals 29 11-18 69