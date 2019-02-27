Teona Richman and Jeb Schwager were named Academic All-District by the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association. Macey Kremer was named Academic All-State by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 88%
- Feels Like: 10°
- Heat Index: 20°
- Wind: 8 mph
- Wind Chill: 10°
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 06:40:15 AM
- Sunset: 05:49:11 PM
- Dew Point: 17°
- Visibility: 6 mi
Today
Overcast. Patchy freezing drizzle possible. High 22F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 1F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Cloudy. High 22F. Winds light and variable.
Weather Alert
...FREEZING DRIZZLE WILL AFFECT THE AREA THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... .FREEZING DRIZZLE HAS DEVELOPED ACROSS THE AREA THIS EVENING. THIS DRIZZLE IS EXPECTED SLOWLY MOVE EAST THROUGH THE OVERNIGHT AND CONTINUE THROUGH DAY BREAK. FREEZING DRIZZLE CAN LEAD TO BLACK ICE AND DANGEROUS DRIVING CONDITIONS. IF DRIVING USE EXTRA CAUTION TONIGHT. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH ACROSS THE HIGHWAY 20 CORRIDOR AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE ELSEWHERE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST IOWA AND NORTHWEST ILLINOIS. * WHEN...UNTIL 7 AM CST WEDNESDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. USE EXTRA CAUTION IF DRIVING AS BLACK ICE IS EXPECTED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW, SLEET OR FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CAN BE FOUND AT WWW.WEATHER.GOV/QUADCITIES &&
Next 12 Hours
Wind: ENE @ 8mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 10°
Heat Index: 20°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: ENE @ 7mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 11°
Heat Index: 20°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: ENE @ 6mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 12°
Heat Index: 20°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: NE @ 5mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 13°
Heat Index: 20°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: N @ 4mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 15°
Heat Index: 21°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: NNW @ 5mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 14°
Heat Index: 21°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: NNW @ 6mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 12°
Heat Index: 20°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: NNW @ 9mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 10°
Heat Index: 20°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NW @ 11mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 9°
Heat Index: 20°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NW @ 12mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 8°
Heat Index: 20°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NW @ 12mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 8°
Heat Index: 20°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 13mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 9°
Heat Index: 22°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
- To view the latest Bender's Foods Circular click the image on the left.
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Going Pro
- Donkeyball coming to Bellevue
- Ticket Punched
- Making up lost snow days at both schools
- Bellevue Herald-Leader Receives Six Awards at Awards Banquet
- Mangler trial: jury finds guilty of second-degree murder
- Mangler trial: friends testify
- Peter James Russell, age 61
- Years Ago
- Mangler found guilty of murder
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.