The Bellevue Comet Basketball team played in the 2022 Iowa High School State Tournament this week. It was the first time in 31 years the Comets went to the ‘big dance’ in Des Moines.
The last time the team made it to state was in 1991, when Steve Nemmers was a member of the team. Now, his son Tyler Nemmers has followed in his father’s footsteps.
Steve Nemmers, along with Craig Murray, members of that 1991 BHS state team recently shared their experience with the BHS 2022 state team, and shared several similarities pertaining to then and now.
“There were so many things that are familiar with the two teams it is really kind of weird. Both teams were (and are) very close on and off the court,” said Steve. “Both teams had an up and down season and then both got hot at the right time. For instance, in '91, we lost to Northeast during the regular season by 15 then beat them on the way to the state tournament; and this years team lost to Easton Valley by 13 points in the regular season and then beat them on the way to the state tournament, two local teams.”
The team from 1991, which ended up coming in fourth overall in Class 1A after winning their first game and then bowing out, was the first Bellevue boys team in the history of the school to make it to the state tournament.
“It is like a fairytale and just cannot believe that I got the privilege to play on the first state tournament basketball team and my son Tyler gets to be able to play on the 2nd state basketball team 31 years later,” said Steve. “I have been around this group along with Coach Cord Heim (whose son Cole Heim is also on the state team) since they were in 3rd grade - and for them to accomplish what they did makes both of us unbelievably proud and happy for all of them. They deserve this so much and I wish them luck at the state tournament and hope they enjoy the experience as much as my teammates and I did.”
