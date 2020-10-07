Class A District Football
EdCo 39
Bellevue 6
At Edgewood:
The Class A 5th-ranked Ed-Co Vikings scored early and rolled to a 39-6 victory over Bellevue last Saturday.
Led by fine do-everything quarterback Parker Rochford, the Vikings scored on their first three possessions, the first coming just three minutes into the game. Rochford was in on five scoring plays and help set up the other with a big pass play to the 1-yard line.
He accounted for 312 of the Viking’s 371 total yards of offense and five touchdowns. He rushed for two scores and threw for three more.
The Viking defense played well, holding the Comet offense under their scoring average and total yards per game.
The Comets, coming off a Covid-19 shut-down had a big obstacle to overcome. No contact for days seemed to slowed the team. The Comets reached the scoreboard early in the third quarter on a Max Jackson to Jacob Waller 22-yard pass and run play. Waller was the Comet’s offensive leader rushing 23-138 yards, Jackson went 11-29 119 yards, int.
The Comets drop to 2-2, 1-1 district play and will host East Buchanan Friday Night in a 2020 Homecoming game at 7 p.m.
Box Score
EdCo-13 6 7 13 -39
Bellevue 0 0 6 0 -6
Team stats NA
Individual stats
Passing-
Max Jackson 11-29 115 yds,td,int
Jacob Waller 1-1 2yds
Receiving-
Colby Sieverding 6-65yds
Jacob Waller 1-22yds,td
Cole Heim 2-15yds
Alex Pitts- 2-8yds
Dawson Weber 1-7 yds
Rushing-
Jacob Waller24-138 yds
Max Jackson 7-13 yds
Riley Carrier 5-9 yds
Colby Sieverding 1-1yd
Kick -returns
Colby Sieverding 4-50 yds
Cole Heim 1-20 yds
Max Jackson 1-10 yds
Defensive stats NA
