Comet Logo

Class A District Football

 EdCo 39

 Bellevue 6

At Edgewood:

  The Class A 5th-ranked Ed-Co Vikings  scored early  and rolled to a 39-6 victory over Bellevue last Saturday.

 Led by fine do-everything quarterback Parker Rochford, the Vikings scored on their first three possessions, the first coming just three minutes into the game. Rochford was in on five scoring plays and help set up the other with a big pass play to the 1-yard line.

  He accounted for 312 of the Viking’s 371 total yards of offense and five touchdowns. He  rushed for two scores and threw for three more.

 The Viking defense played  well, holding the Comet offense under their scoring average and total yards per game.

 The Comets, coming off a Covid-19 shut-down had a big obstacle to overcome. No contact for days seemed to slowed the team.  The Comets reached the scoreboard early in the third quarter on a Max Jackson to Jacob Waller 22-yard pass and run play. Waller was the Comet’s offensive leader rushing 23-138 yards, Jackson went 11-29 119 yards, int.

  The Comets drop to 2-2, 1-1 district play and will host East Buchanan Friday Night in a 2020 Homecoming game at 7 p.m.

Box Score

 EdCo-13 6 7 13 -39

 Bellevue 0 0 6 0 -6

 Team stats NA

  Individual stats

Passing-

 Max Jackson 11-29 115 yds,td,int

 Jacob Waller 1-1 2yds

 Receiving-

Colby Sieverding 6-65yds

Jacob Waller 1-22yds,td

Cole Heim 2-15yds

 Alex Pitts- 2-8yds

 Dawson Weber 1-7 yds

 Rushing-

 Jacob Waller24-138 yds

Max Jackson 7-13 yds

 Riley Carrier 5-9 yds

Colby Sieverding 1-1yd

 Kick -returns

Colby Sieverding 4-50 yds

Cole Heim 1-20 yds

 Max Jackson 1-10 yds

 Defensive stats NA