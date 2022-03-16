The Bellevue Comets 5th Grade Basketball Team has been together during the past five years, since they were 7 years old.
The 2022 season for the team started the end of October 2021 with a few practices and then the team’s first Basketball Tournament in Bellevue. The season ended February 12, 2022, with the last basketball tournament also in Bellevue.
The young Comets competed in a total of five tournaments during the season and captured three Second Place Finishes and won First Place at the last tournament in Bellevue.
During the four months of the season, the young team had many practices and scrimmages weekly, and everyone worked hard during the season improving their basketball skills to make themselves better for the team to be successful.
The team was coached by Rick Casel, Pete Bonifas, and Kevin Petesch.
“These young basketball players should be proud of their accomplishments as a team during this past season,” said coach Petesch.
