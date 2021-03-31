ANDREW— Fifteen Jackson County 4-H basketball teams competed in three divisions in the annual 4-H Basketball Tournament held March 13 in the Andrew School gym.
The basketball tournament provides recreation and a chance for 4-H’ers to become acquainted with other 4-H’ers in the county.
In the junior girls division, the Bellevue Pioneers played hard for a victory over the Otter Creek Shooting Stars team. For the junior boys division, the Andrew Achievers/ Cloverites/ Monmouth Co-Ed team pulled out a win over the Miles Mavericks/Preston Trailblazers team.
The Miles Mavericks Senior Co-Ed team took the title with a win over the Cloverites/Otter Creek Shooting Stars/Preston Trailblazers team.
In order to make the tournament possible, the Jackson County Extension Office thanks all parents, volunteers, and the Jackson County Youth Committee. As well as the County Council and Young Leaders Council members. Officials also thanked Andrew Schools for the use of their facilities and to the referees who volunteered their time to the 4-H program.
To learn more about Jackson County 4-H, please visit the Jackson County Extension website at www.extension.iastate.edu/jackson, call at (563) 652-4923, or stop in at 201 W. Platt St. in Maquoketa. The Extension office is located in the basement of the courthouse.
