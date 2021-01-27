Jim Kettmann, head coach for the Marquette Catholic girls basketball team for the past 18 years, was honored for his 300th career victory a week ago Tuesday night.
The milestone achievement came when the Marquette girls found their mojo late in the third period to pull away from Wyoming-Midland, 46-29 for the victory at home in the MEC.
All Kettmann’s children and brothers were there to witness the event.
After leading 19-12 to open the third period, Midland connected on three 3-pointers to even the score at 23. Then, Marquette senior forward Holly Kremer and the Mohawks seized control for their coach and for their school.
Kremer scored 16 of her game-high 20 points in the second half to spark 19-0 run that stretched through the last few minutes of the two final periods of the victory.
Kettmann, who reflected on his current milestone victory tally and his long coaching career with the Bellevue Herald-Leader last week, said a lot of memories came to the surface with his 300th win.
“When I think about the last 18 years coaching varsity plus six more where I started out as JV coach at Marquette, so many memories come flooding back,” said Kettmann. “As a farm boy growing up in the 1950s and ‘60s, school sports were really not a priority for us. That was more for the ‘city kids.’
“As a large family of boys and one girl we did like to play baseball at home, but we needed something to occupy us in the winter. We didn’t have a basketball hoop so we decided to build one and nail it up in the hay loft. It was just some boards slapped together for a backboard, with an old rim attached to it. And we called it ‘barn ball.’ The more time we spent playing when we could sneak away from chores, the more we grew to love the game.
“It was always a place we could go to compete with each other, or just shoot alone. As we grew older some of our friends would come out wanting in on barn ball, and we would have some very physical games. There are many guys my age and my brothers’ age that learned some new rules while playing there, and could probably recite them still to this day,” recalled Kettmann. “Some of my favorites were, ‘no blood, no foul,’ and you could ‘check’ a player into the wall if you wanted to. No crying. Hide your bruises and injuries so Mom or Dad didn’t find out.”
Kettmann said a favorite shot was the ‘over the beam shot.’
“If the 300-watt bulb burned out, we were done until we could get it replaced,” said Kettmann of the old barn. “Dribbling was difficult because of the uneven floor and the often worn smooth basketball, but with that said, it is really where the passion all began.”
After playing basketball at Marquette as a student, Kettmann said he never really thought too much about coaching, besides helping his own children learn the game as they grew up.
“They always went to our city league games and that kind of morphed into them loving the game as I did,” said Kettmann. “My wife Nancy was a very good player in high school, so it was pretty much a given they would all play the game also.
As Kettmann’s children, Tom, Chris, Kelly, Cortney and Casey honed their skills on the concrete in front of the Kettmann house, they eventually all did play for Marquette with Tom and Cortney eventually playing ball at Loras College as well.
“We were more than happy to watch them play and coaching was still not something that I pursued,” said Kettmann. But in the fall of 1997, I got a call from Marquette that the junior varsity coach broke his leg, and they asked if I would be interested in taking over the girls JV program,” he recalled. “After taking a family vote, (Cortney and Casey were still playing and we wanted their input on their Dad coaching), I did take the job. At that point I was 46 years old and still working a factory job in Dubuque. We kind of figured a couple of years and I would give it up. A funny thing happened though. The same passion I had for playing was also there for coaching high school girls.”
Kettmann said he oved the practices more than the actual games.
“Watching their eyes light up when they learned something new, or hit a shot was as exciting for me as it was for them. After six years as JV coach I was offered the varsity position. After another family meeting I did take the job. There was a little more pressure coaching varsity than JV, with more paperwork and more time involved in scouting and putting together a practice.”
With that said a whole new experience greeted Kettmann as he took over the Marquette girls basketball program. He said he was fortunate to have some very talented girls, and parents who were supportive.
“My main goal as a coach was to teach them the right way to play the game - to be competitive - and above all let them have fun while teaching them life experiences that they could use the rest of their lives,” said Kettmann. “Basketball, like life is not always going to go the way you would like. Sometimes you miss the big shot or the crucial free throw, sometimes you need to learn how to get along with your teammates, sometimes you win and sometimes you lose. Like life, it’s how you respond and get back on the horse. Basketball really is a microcosm of life as I see it.”
Over the years at Marquette, Kettmann has had some average years, some good years, and some great years.
“With my wife right behind us in the stands, I had the opportunity to coach with my son Casey and my daughter Cortney together for two years, and Cortney the last 13 years for which I am especially grateful,” said Kettmann. “I was also fortunate to have had other coaches along the way like Dean, Steve, and now Miranda that had and have the same philosophies on coaching as I.”
On looking back on 300 wins, Kettmann said the one constant that kept him coaching this long is the outstanding young ladies he has had the privilege of coaching.
“When I meet previous players even after all these years, they still talk about the fun they had, and the life lessons they learned and are now teaching their children. That is what coaching and reaching this point in my life has meant to me, concluded Kettmann. “Oh, and yes the passion I had from my long ago barn ball days is still there, along with my love of the game.”
Over the past two decades, Kettmann and the Marquette girls basketball program have an overall record of 300-111, as well as seven appearances at the Iowa Girls State Basketball Tournament.
Kettmann and his wife Nancy have three sons including Tom, Chris and Casey; as well as two daughters Kelly and Cortney.
