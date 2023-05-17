Ski Bellevue Water Ski Show Team has announced its 2023 schedule:
• June 10 4:00 p.m.
south of Lock 12 on Riverview Street in Bellevue, Iowa
• June 24 4:00 p.m. south of Lock 12 on Riverview Street in Bellevue, Iowa
• July 2 6:00 p.m.
Heritage Days, south of Lock 12 on Riverview Street in Bellevue, Iowa
• July 15 4:00 p.m.
south of Lock 12 on Riverview Street in Bellevue, Iowa
• August 5 4:00 p.m.
Island City Days, Lake Street, Sabula, Iowa
• August 19 4:00 p.m.
south of Lock 12 on Riverview Street in Bellevue, Iowa
Ski Bellevue, Bellevue’s own water ski show team is one of only four water ski show teams in Iowa, and the only one to perform on the Mississippi River.
Come and check out the team north of Lock 12 for practice or south of Lock 12 for one of our shows. Admission is always free, donations are very much appreciated.
Come enjoy great family entertainment with bare-footing, jumping, human pyramids, glittery costumes, great music and powerful towboats.
Ski Bellevue is always looking for new members of all ages and skill levels.Folks can join as a water skier, boat or safety crew member, support staff, and much more.
