24th- Casey Tath 200M dash-25.18
14th- Aiden Onken 1600M. Run-4:45.07 Personal Record (PR)
12th- Sprint Medley (Casey Tath, Riley Carrier, Colby Sieverding, Kaden Guenther) 1:38.41 PR
11th- Casey Tath 100M Dash 11.77
10th- Alex Pitts 110HH 15.48
9th- Riley Carrier 400LH 56.35
Medal Winners:
7th- Riley Carrier 110HH 15.34 PR and Junior Record
6th-4x400 (Kaden Guenther Riley Carrier Nolan Dunne Alex Pitts) 3:32.07 PR
4th- Payton Griebel 3200M Run 9:48.26. PR and Soph Record
3rd- Payton Griebel 1600M Run 4:30.50. PR
3rd- Alex Pitts 400LH 54.77
2nd- Alex Pitts Long Jump 22'1.25" PR and School Record
