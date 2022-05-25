Riley Carrier

 Riley Carrier

24th- Casey Tath 200M dash-25.18

14th- Aiden Onken 1600M. Run-4:45.07 Personal Record (PR)

12th- Sprint Medley (Casey Tath, Riley Carrier, Colby Sieverding, Kaden Guenther) 1:38.41  PR

11th- Casey Tath 100M Dash 11.77

10th- Alex Pitts 110HH 15.48

9th- Riley Carrier 400LH  56.35

Medal Winners:

7th- Riley Carrier 110HH 15.34 PR and Junior Record

6th-4x400 (Kaden Guenther Riley Carrier Nolan Dunne Alex Pitts) 3:32.07 PR

4th- Payton Griebel 3200M Run 9:48.26. PR and Soph Record

3rd- Payton Griebel 1600M Run 4:30.50. PR

3rd- Alex Pitts 400LH  54.77

2nd- Alex Pitts Long Jump 22'1.25" PR and School Record