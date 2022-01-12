Homecoming
Boys
Cedar Valley Christian 58
Marquette 55
At the MEG;
Two teams with similar records looking to establish identity battled on even terms the whole game until the youth and fouls let the Mohawks down in the last minutes. Marquette held leads at the end of every quarter but the final.
They swapped leads throughout, neither team held more then a three point lead until the Huskies forced the young Mohawks into costly mis-takes in the final minute. They turned Marquette turnovers into a 5-point lead at 58-53.
Marquette needed a miracle with 13-seconds left. A put back by Evan Scott cut it to 58-55 with a free throw coming. A deliberate miss with three seconds left went the Husky way and a desperate three never came about, ending it 58-55.
The perimeter shooting of Kannon Still 17-points(4-threes), and Caden Kettmann’s 10 first half points kept the game close despite a 30-point effort (20-second half points) from the Huskies fine athlete Conner Sukel.
Still led Marquette with 17-points, Kettmann had 10.
The Mohawks drop to 5-5 , the Huskies move to 6-6.
Marquette 69
Cal/Wheat 54
At Wheatland:
The youthful Mohawks had three players score in double figures in a big road win over the Warriors.
Kannon Still 17 points, Spencer Roeder 14, and Evan Scott 11 points led Marquette’s scoring.
Still and Scott’s double digit scoring in the first half keyed the Mohawks 35-17 halftime lead .
Roeder’s 12 points and Caden Kettmann’s 8 points fueled the second half scoring allowing the Mohawks to pull away to the 15-point victory.
The Warriors Isaac Wilhelm led all scoring with 20 points
Girls
Marquette 55
Cedar Valley Christian17
At the MEG:
The Marquette girls started fast and never let up in a blowout win over the Husky girls. They held the visitors to five first half points in a 34-5 lead. Single digit scoring in the third and fourth periods ended it 55-17.
Elise Kilburg led the Mohawks with 21-points and Megan Kremer added 13. Marquette improves to 5-6 and CVC drops to 0-12.
Cal-Wheat 51
Marquette 37
At Wheatland:
The Marquette girls dropped a road conference contest to the Warriors 51-37.
The foul plagued cold shooting Mohawks lost three girls to fouls including two starters. The Warriors used this to pull away and earn the conference win.
Elise Kilburg scored 12--points in a losing effort for the Mohawks The Warriors Kahlie Hill scored 18-points to lead all scoring.
