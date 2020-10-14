At Bellevue ;
The Covid Virus narrowed the field in the annual Marquette Invitational ran on the Bellevue Golf Course.
Marquette teams, short on athletes to compete in the team races ran as individuals.
Marquette girls had three run in the top eleven individuals.
Holly Beauchamp was 7th in 20:42, Allison Kettmann 10th in 21:31, and Kaylee Koos 11th in 22:10
Boys competing were Caden Kettmann 24th in 20:58, Andrew Schmidt 27th in 21:21, and Nolan Tracy 36th in 23:56.
