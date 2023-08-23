The players of the 2023 12U Bellevue Baseball Tournament Team have been working together during the past three years, playing at baseball tournaments in the area. This year’s season started with their first practice on March 25 and their first tournament was held the weekend of April 29, 2023.
The players’ main goals this year was to improve their baseball fundamentals as a team, play tougher more advanced teams in the area and concentrate on bettering their baseball skill sets to compete at a higher level. Overall, they were very successful and played in six tournaments against some tough competition finishing the 2023 season with 12 wins and 9 losses; and were crowned champions in two of their summer tournaments.
