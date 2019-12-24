Tis the season for an old woman's reminiscing of holiday memories of years ago. Simpler times... Dad pulling us on the sled (streets stayed snow-packed for quite a while back then) to see Freddie Maiers display, stopping to see the animated figures in Roshek's department store on our way to visit grandparents in Dubuque and going for a ride around town to see the lights... Dad bringing home a "Christmas corsage" for Mom and a miniature one for me to wear on our coats. I remember going to the Rotary kids Christmas party at the grade school gym and coming out with what seemed like a very large mesh stocking filled with treats, crayons and a coloring book.
I remember the "smells of Christmas" including fudge, divinity, sugar cookies, red and green anise candy (you bought the flavoring at the pharmacy) and my absolute favorite smell of all...waking up on Christmas morning to the wonderful aroma of Mom's turkey and dressing (not stuffing). We also had oyster stew every Christmas eve...and chicken noodle soup for those who wouldn't even try the stew (me).
Decorations included our real tree with big colored bulbs, some really pretty ornaments, a lot of "ornaments" we made over the years and lots and lots of icicles. I still remember (laying/lying?) on the floor and marveling at the bubble lights. We had a large blow mold light up "Santa face" that hung near the tree. We all looked at it wistfully when we emptied Dad's attic. He was a holiday staple for many years. I remember using Glass Wax to stencil Christmas images on the windows (and I remember how hard it was to get it off). We had a large wreath made out of a wire coat hanger and plastic dry cleaner bags cut into strips and tied around it (decorations were a little simpler back then) and a styrofoam centerpiece with a Christmas scene and "bottle brush" trees.
And toys. I started on a "toy" journey down memory lane, and couldn't believe all the happy memories I recalled by doing so, both from my childhood and the years my kids were little. I hope this will evoke some similar ones for you, too. I loved Magic Slates, (compare to an electronic tablet today) Wooly Willy, the cardboard face that you used a magnet to push metal shavings into a beard, hair and mustache) always a yoyo (which I had little patience for), ball and jacks, silly putty and hula hoops. Balsa wood airplanes paved the way to today's drones.
I was fascinated with Stretch Armstrong, battled my brothers with Boxing Robots, was chased by their flashing, spinning robots, shot by Nerf guns and shot by a BB gun. I remember the time one of my little brothers swallowed a Magnastick. I recall a corn popper push toy and a Chatter Phone, frontrunner to an I phone.
And how about spinning tops, little green army men, Mr. Potato Head, Colorforms, Paper dolls, Light Brite, electric football and baseball games that vibrated little guys around the field. And potholder looms and lace-up cards.
I spent many hours trying to master an Etch-a-Sketch to no avail.
Remember board games before video games? Candy Land, Chutes and Ladders, Monopoly (which to this day I have never finished a game) Checkers, Chinese checkers, Yahtzee, Clue, Battleship, Connect Four, Stratego, Sorry, Perfection and games with a little cardboard spinner that half the time flew off the table. Oh, and Cootie.
One year I crept down the stairs to see my new blue bike shimmering in the moonlight. I loved that bike.
I had a baby doll that closed her eyes when you laid her down and a dollhouse made of metal. I also had a life-sized bride doll that was really ugly.
We played with Tinker Toys, Lincoln Logs, an erector set, building blocks and bricks, cap guns and holsters, bow and arrows with suction tip darts, and a Davy Crockett coonskin cap. We had a little record player to play the "Davy Crocket, King of the Wild Frontier" theme song. We played mumblety peg (or stretch) with a small pocket knife.
One year we even got a Roulette wheel for Christmas. Over the years we had several tabletop pinball machines, Tumble Bug, Barrel of Monkeys and Pickup Sticks. And how I loved my Jon Gnagy Learn to Draw art set.
Viewmaster appeared in several decades (one time when I was looking through the device a neighbor boy popped it one, resulting in two black eyes) Nice memory.
I remember having a little wooden table and chair set, and several years later a yellow folding table and chairs, an ironing board with a little iron, a little kitchen set that had running water in the sink, a china tea set for a tea party for my "bride doll" and my teddy bear that didn't do anything.
Memories creep in of a little white music/jewelry box that when opened produced a spinning ballerina (try as I might, I can't recall the tune it played). I also had a wristwatch with a ballerina whose legs became the "hands" of the watch. It was so cool.
I remember getting a new pair of beautiful white figure skates and making colored pompons for them. One year I got clamp-on roller skates with a key to wear around my neck and a tennis racquet that, alas, never played very much tennis.
I remember spending a lot of time trying to get a Slinky to crawl down the steps like it did on the commercial. Never made it more than a few steps as I recall.
Anyone else remember autograph hounds and autograph books? Your friends "autographed" them, the book with a cute little rhyme to go with the signature.
And I was thrilled one year with a console stereo HiFi! (really a family gift, but I loved it!) I remember a hairdryer with a bonnet (remember how it hurt to sleep with curlers in your hair?) I dearly adored a "wig hat," (you actually brushed it), my Ben Casey shirt, the first "snow boots" and a little ring hat with a little veil. I felt so grown-up.
In the '80s, we had a good start on an electric train, until we let a 3-year-old annihilate it. We were fascinated by handheld games such as Simon, Merlin, Bop-It and Game Boy. Confession: I loved Tetris. I often stayed up until 1 or 2 a.m. playing. We bought an Atari, and eventually Nintendo, and spent a fortune on games that the next year could be purchased for a pittance.
Anyone else remember shopping at Leo Reistroffer's Little shop in the alley downtown for transistor radios, weather radios, wristwatches and Christmas decor?
I remember many times stepping on tractors, Fisher Price people, micro-machines, little green army men and Star Wars guys hiding in the gold shag carpet in the dark of night. Many toes were stubbed on John Deere equipment left in traveled areas. And more than once did I jump at the sight of the life-sized Baby Alive in the dark. I also remember tripping over a Sit-and-Spin. (good thing for spell check-I first typed sin-and-spin). H'mmm...
And through all the years, the one thing that remained constant was having to scramble for batteries on Christmas morning because I often missed the small print on the package: Batteries Not Included. Sigh
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.