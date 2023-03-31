- To view our latest edition click the image on the left.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 87%
- Feels Like: 46°
- Heat Index: 52°
- Wind: 20 mph
- Wind Chill: 46°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:46:27 AM
- Sunset: 07:25:59 PM
- Dew Point: 48°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Windy with rain showers early with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Tonight
Windy with rain showers early with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Tomorrow
Intermittent snow showers and windy early. Peeks of sunshine later. High 47F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Iowa, Buchanan, Delaware, Dubuque, Jones, Jackson and Clinton Counties. In Illinois, Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll and Whiteside Counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 1 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. If a fire were to start, it could quickly grow out of control. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
Next 12 Hours
Wind: WSW @ 20 mph
Precip: 14% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 46°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 21 mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 43°
Heat Index: 50°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 24 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 39°
Heat Index: 47°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 21 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 38°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 20 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 71%
Wind Chill: 36°
Heat Index: 44°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 18 mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 34°
Heat Index: 43°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 19 mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 32°
Heat Index: 41°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 19 mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 30°
Heat Index: 40°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 19 mph
Precip: 23% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 29°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 18 mph
Precip: 42% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 28°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: W @ 17 mph
Precip: 41% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: WNW @ 18 mph
Precip: 44% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
