Chief sheriff's deputy Steve Schroeder has announced his candidacy for Jackson County sheriff.
"Sheriff (Russ) Kettmann will be retiring at the conclusion of this term and it is my hope to carry on the tradition of the sheriff’s office," he said. "I have a total of 33 years dedicated to law enforcement, spending 30 of those years at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office."
Schroeder spent most of his career as an investigator for the sheriff's department. He leads Jackson County's jail advisory committee, serves on the courthouse security committee and was instrumental in the Bear Creek Narcotics Task Force and the county's electronic monitoring program.
"Thirty years ago I was taught, and have continued to practice, 'good common sense law enforcement,'" Schroeder said. "Jackson County has one of the best, if not the best, Sheriff’s Office in the State of Iowa, and I plan on continuing this tradition."
(From Schroeder’s FB page as well)
To the voters of Jackson County from Sheriff Russ Kettmann,
I sincerely appreciate the support you have shown me the past 22 years as your Sheriff. It has been my pleasure to serve the people of Jackson County. After much thought and prayer, I would like to take this opportunity to inform you that I will be retiring January 1st, 2021, at the end of my four-year term.
It is also my pleasure to announce that I am supporting Chief Deputy Steve Schroeder in the upcoming 2020 Sheriff’s election. Steve has the experience necessary to create a seamless transition for our office. Steve will also continue the tradition of, “Common-Sense Law Enforcement,” that was developed by Sheriff Bob Lyons in 1969 and has been employed by our office ever since.
I humbly ask that you vote for Steve Schroeder as your next Sheriff. A vote for Steve is a vote for the same style of law-enforcement that has served our county so well the past 50 years!
God bless you all and God bless Jackson County!
Sincerely,
Sheriff Russ Kettmann
MSP photos by Kelly Gerlach
Photo:
Photo:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.