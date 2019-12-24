Brian “Bull” Roling of Bellevue was the guest of honor at a retirement party last Friday evening at the Bellevue Community Center. Roling, who was greeted by many family, friends and co-workers, will retire in January 2020 from his job as a general laborer in the Bellevue Public Works Department. He started full time with the City on Dec. 1, 1987, marking 32 years of full-time service to the City. For over three decades, Roling has picked up garbage every Monday and Friday for regular residential garbage, residential recycling on Tuesdays, helped weed wac and cut grass on City property and parks, shoveled snow on city property, and did whatever else was asked of him.
“Brian has been a tremendous asset to the city and a relentless worker. I have heard more people comment their concern for finding Brian's general laborer replacement than for a superintendent's replacement position,” said City Clerk and Administrator Abbey Skrivseth. “Finding a worker that is willing, wanting, and able to work the back of a garbage truck for 32 years without a complaint is pretty hard to come by. We wish Brian the best of luck and hope he is able to enjoy retirement to the fullest.” At his retirement party, the City of Bellevue presented Roling with an engraved Bellevue Welcome Rock, a miniature version of the large welcome rocks on the three main entrances to Bellevue.
