River Valley Conference Indoor Track Meet
At the U.of Dubuque:
The Bellevue Boys ran away with the conference indoor track meet held in the Chlapaty Sports Complex on the U. of Dubuque Campus The team amassed six first place finishes in scoring 152 points to runner-up Northeast’s 85.
Boys Team
Standings
Bellevue 152
Northeast 85
Camanche 55
West Liberty 44
Monticello 43
Mid-Prairie 34
Tipton 24.5
Anamosa 21
Cascade 15
Regina 14.5
North Cedar 14
West Branch 5
Boys Team points
55 meters-
2nd in 6.86 -Conrad Ernst
4th in 6.96 -Hunter Clasen
5th- in 6.96 -Andrew Swartz
200 meters-
2nd in 23.6 - Conrad Ernst
4th in 24.3 -Andrew Swartz
5th in 24.5 -Ben Parker
400 meters
1st in 53.7 - Andrew Penniston
2nd in 53.8- Mason Jackson
4th in 55 - Logan Manders
800 meters
1st in 2:07-Kyle Guenther
2nd in 2:09- Brady Griebel
3rd in 2:10-Jack Sieverding
1600 meters-
1st in 4:45- Brady Griebel
2nd in 4:48 -Jack Sieverding 8th in 5:05 -Alex Reed
4x200 meter relay-
1st in 1:36 Hunter Clasen, Peyton Grover, Andrew Swartz, Ben Parker
4x400 relay
1st in 3:37- Conrad Ernst, Mason Jackson, Andrew Penniston, Kyle Guenther
1600 medley-
6th in 4:06 Hunter Clasen, Dillon Rentz, Peyton Grover, Sam Dunne
Long jump-
1st 19’9” Lucas Tennant
4th 19’2” Ben Parker
7th 18’6” Andrew Swartz
Shot put -
4th 44’4” Riley Konrardy
Girls Team scores
Cascade 100.5
Northeast 94
North Cedar 65.5
Anamosa 52
Regina 40
Bellevue 34
Tipton 26
Monticello 25
Camanche 25
West Liberty 15
Durant -Bennett 12
Comet team points
1500 meter-
Gabby Williamson 7th in 5:44
4x200 relay
8th in 2:03 -Kenna Duesing, Brin Daugherty, Aubrie Hager, Grace Sprank
4x400 relay
3rd in 4:37- Kailey Miller Alexa Roeder, Gabby Williamson, Giana Michels
4x800 relay-
2nd in 10:30 - Gabby Williamson, Alexa Roeder, Kailey Miller, Giana Michels
Long jump-
5th13’7” Brin Daugherty, 9th in 13’1” Aubrie Hager
Shot put-
3rd 33;10” Shayla Oster, 4th in 33’4” Sally Paulson,
10th in 29;8” Anna Dunne
