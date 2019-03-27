Weather Alert

.UPDATED FLOOD INFORMATION FOR THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER. RIVER FORECASTS INCLUDE PAST PRECIPITATION AND FORECAST RAINFALL FOR THE NEXT 72 HOURS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ENCOUNTER A FLOODED ROADWAY, TURN AROUND AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT BELLEVUE LD12. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 8:00 PM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 16.7 FEET AND STEADY. * FLOOD STAGE IS 17.0 FEET. * NO FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST: RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE FRIDAY EVENING AND CONTINUE RISING TO 18.7 FEET WEDNESDAY. * IMPACT: AT 18.5 FEET, WATER AFFECTS ACCESS TO TRAILER PARK AT MILL CREEK IN BELLEVUE. WATER AFFECTS LOWEST HOMES IN SABULA. &&