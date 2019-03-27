River Valley  Conference Indoor Track Meet

 At the U.of Dubuque:

  The Bellevue Boys ran away with the conference indoor track meet held in the Chlapaty Sports Complex on the U. of Dubuque Campus The team amassed six first place finishes in scoring 152 points to runner-up Northeast’s 85.

Boys Team

Standings

 Bellevue 152

 Northeast 85

Camanche 55

 West Liberty 44

Monticello 43

 Mid-Prairie 34

 Tipton 24.5

 Anamosa 21

  Cascade 15

 Regina 14.5

  North  Cedar 14

  West Branch 5

 Boys Team points  

 55 meters-

2nd in  6.86 -Conrad Ernst

4th in 6.96 -Hunter Clasen

5th- in 6.96 -Andrew Swartz

200 meters-

2nd in 23.6 - Conrad Ernst

4th in 24.3 -Andrew Swartz

5th in 24.5 -Ben Parker

400 meters

1st in 53.7 - Andrew Penniston

 2nd in 53.8- Mason Jackson

4th in 55 - Logan Manders

800 meters

 1st in 2:07-Kyle Guenther

2nd in 2:09- Brady Griebel

3rd in 2:10-Jack Sieverding

1600 meters-

1st in 4:45- Brady Griebel

2nd in 4:48 -Jack Sieverding 8th in 5:05 -Alex Reed

4x200 meter relay-

1st in 1:36 Hunter Clasen, Peyton Grover, Andrew Swartz, Ben Parker

4x400 relay

1st in 3:37-  Conrad Ernst, Mason Jackson,  Andrew Penniston,  Kyle Guenther

 1600 medley-

6th in 4:06 Hunter Clasen, Dillon Rentz,  Peyton Grover,  Sam Dunne

Long jump-

1st 19’9”  Lucas Tennant

4th 19’2” Ben Parker

7th 18’6” Andrew Swartz

Shot put -

4th 44’4” Riley Konrardy

 Girls Team scores

 Cascade 100.5

Northeast 94

 North Cedar 65.5

Anamosa 52

 Regina 40

 Bellevue 34

Tipton 26

 Monticello 25

 Camanche 25

 West Liberty 15

 Durant -Bennett 12

 Comet team points

1500 meter-

Gabby Williamson 7th in 5:44

 4x200 relay

 8th in 2:03 -Kenna Duesing,  Brin Daugherty, Aubrie Hager, Grace Sprank

 4x400 relay

  3rd in 4:37- Kailey Miller Alexa Roeder, Gabby Williamson, Giana Michels

4x800 relay-

2nd in 10:30 - Gabby Williamson,  Alexa Roeder,  Kailey Miller, Giana Michels

Long jump-

5th13’7” Brin Daugherty, 9th in 13’1” Aubrie Hager

 Shot put-

 3rd 33;10” Shayla Oster,  4th in 33’4” Sally Paulson,

10th in 29;8” Anna Dunne