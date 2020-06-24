Now that the Primary is over, I’d like to give praise to Joe Veach, Brendan Zeimet, and Steve Schroeder for having the courage to run for Sheriff. Albeit Schroeder had the advantage of Sheriff Kettman’s knowledge, experience, and backing to guide him, it was still essentially everyone’s first run in the political arena. I’m sure everyone felt anxious along the way and has probably looked back and thought they could have done something differently, but that’s why experience is the best teacher. I know I learned a lot and am thankful for the wisdom that others imparted on me.
There’s considerable risk in putting yourself out there to be scrutinized by all, knowing full well it could all be for naught. It’s much safer to avoid the limelight, and just keep doing what’s easy or safe. These men unselfishly offered their leadership for their community. I say unselfish because it’s the leader who steps up and voluntarily accepts the inherent risk of leaving the safety of their comfort zone in the interest of going against what might not be popular with others. But that’s what leaders do, and why they know candid conversations are critical. When it’s important, it must be brought up, and unfortunately sometimes revealing chinks in the armor can ruffle the feathers of those who don’t want to acknowledge areas of concern. Three of the four candidates believed change is needed, and that’s why they took the risk of speaking up. In a race that isn’t historically very contested, I think that says a lot.
I know personally I am very passionate about all the good a Sheriff can do for their community, so I feel very strongly about becoming that leader. Now that I’m on the ballot for the general election, I hope my passion is evident to the community so they see how strongly I feel about doing a good job for them. I am very grateful, and can’t say “thanks” enough to all those who supported me. I am hoping to gain even more support in the future.
Brent Kilburg
Donahue
