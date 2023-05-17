Dale Kueter could teach a master class in how to keep the past from vanishing into thin air. A Bellevue farm boy who earned a liberal arts degree from Loras College, Kueter went on to earn a degree in journalism from University of Iowa.
After a stint in the Army, Kueter worked as a reporter and columnist for 41 years for Iowa newspapers including the Clinton Herald and Cedar Rapids Gazette where he was on staff for 34 years. Kueter’s career in print spanned four decades and then he began writing books.
In hindsight this generous, outgoing personality was made for the career of journalism. He writes from the heart and with compassion. His book subjects have been Vietnam vets, remembrance of a life on the land as a boy, the value of family. Dale and Helen Kueter raised five daughters — need I say more about his credentials?
It has been some time since Kueter wrote “The Smell of the Soil: Writing Your Stories” (2012, AuthorHouse Publishing), a book he donated the proceeds to aid cancer research.
I read it first for its scenes from a life that has disappeared. Farming with horses, milk pails and slop barrels that smelled of ground oats, skim milk and hogs, sweaty men crowding the kitchen table for lunch before heading to the barn to mow hay.
Now that I am facing my 80s and some health challenges out here in the Pacific Northwest, I am reading it again, this time focusing on Kueter’s plea to write about our lives so family can know you in years to come.
I am a poor one to make the case for Kueter’s call for personal histories. A career as a newspaper reporter, columnist and feature writer, as well as a stint as a college instructor and farm ownership, and I have virtually nothing on paper beyond the basics: he came, he saw, he prioritized!
I was never the person marching in the parade. I was the guy on the sidewalk with the notepad describing the costumes, the weather, the crowd. I never felt my life as a cypher was as interesting as the people who shared insights into their world with me. When I retired, long-time friends wondered when the book was coming.
They are still waiting.
It’s not that I didn’t think about it and even try to write an introduction. Life gets in the way of plans to write about…life. I even had the title for the book that never happened, “The Illustrated Guide to Feedstore Humor.” Instead of a barbershop where men tell stories and laugh about plans gone awry, the setting would be a feedstore, complete with wooden floors, old theater seats salvaged from a fire and the smell of chore clothes and four-buckle boots once they get too close to an oil burner. There would be glazed donuts in the morning from the local bakery and orange and strawberry soda pop in the refrigerator.
The parade of real-life characters who came through the door of that feed store now gone would fill a book. Dale would likely not cut me any slack with the excuse and he would be right of course, especially now in retirement.
I am no different than the person reading this column about the importance of writing about your life. Yes, I understand how it could be precious someday to a descendent who doesn’t even exist yet. Tomorrow, I’ll start on it tomorrow and that day never comes, does it?
Kueter, who chronicled the lives of literally thousands during his long career in journalism, learned one of life’s essentials — speak a little, listen a lot.
In retirement I have taken to jotting thoughts, events of the day in an inexpensive composition book. If memory and recall are an issue with some remembrances, I found the speed of writing about it right for the task of recall.
Kueter doesn’t mince words: all the stories that exist now in your head will die with you unless you take steps to preserve them.
How do you go about summing up your own life? It isn’t rocket science but it is introspection.
The late Pat O’Rourke, LaMotte area farmer, county supervisor and superb storyteller, believed I should write his life story and it would have been a rags to riches account, from poverty to land owner and local politician. I had to decline with our decision to spend a portion of the year out in the Pacific Northwest.
O’Rourke was an endless source of stories, self-deprecation, humorous accounts of incidents, like losing an expensive pair of glasses only to see them crushed under a tractor tire while hauling manure the next spring.
Kueter’s method of preserving memories is deceptively simple. Start your journey into the past with the basics. Your creation story begins somewhere — a hospital, or in my case the upstairs bedroom in a rented farmhouse that has long since been bulldozed and disappeared except in memory. A country doctor delivered me in a snowstorm, in May! Apparently, my parents said it will be a cold day when they have another child.
That exercise opens the floodgates of memories, some of them bittersweet but they are yours. Schoolmates, first dates, burgers and fries at the A&W after a movie at the Pastime in Maquoketa. Your first job, your first 4-H project. Your life is in the context of a family. Record some of the crazy things kids do, the fads that drove us thanks to black-and-white television.
The span from a crank telephone and a central operator, party line gossiping to internet service to rural residents, it’s all part of your story.
Kueter is an advocate of linking national events with local life. For my generation it was Pearl Harbor and the Normandy Invasion. For others it will be the collapse of the two Trade Towers and terrorist attacks.
You have lived through the worst pandemic in modern times, exceeded by only the Great Influenza during World War I.
You can obtain a copy of Dale Kueter’s “The Smell of the Soil: Writing Your Stories” online. The book is a love story of sorts, a how-to manual on preserving memories and a heartwarming remembrance of life in an Iowa farming community.
