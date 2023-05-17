Lowell Carlson

By LOWELL CARLSON

 Bellevue Herald-Leader

Editor (1981-2013) Retired

Dale Kueter could teach a master class in how to keep the past from vanishing into thin air. A Bellevue farm boy who earned a liberal arts degree from Loras College, Kueter went on to earn a degree in journalism from University of Iowa.

After a stint in the Army, Kueter worked as a reporter and columnist for 41 years for Iowa newspapers including the Clinton Herald and Cedar Rapids Gazette where he was on staff for 34 years. Kueter’s career in print spanned four decades and then he began writing books.