Many in our area have asked if we were going to hold a flag burning ceremony on the 4th of July. As you know by now we didn’t due to the cancellation of Heritage Days and out of caution for the Covid virus. If all goes as we anticipate we will have the burning next year during Heritage Days. With all that being said please take a look at your US flag and if it has become worn and torn please replace it. You can drop off your old flag at the Post or give it to one of our members. New flags can be purchased from the Sons of the American Legion here in Bellevue.
Many thanks,
Chuck Melton
Commander, Reveille Post 273 Bellevue
