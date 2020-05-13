Dear Jackson County Voters,
The primary election is on Tuesday June 2nd.
I am supporting and voting for Brenden Zeimet for Sheriff.
I’d encourage you to request a Democratic ballot and vote for Zeimet.
Terry Roling
Bellevue
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Dear Jackson County Voters,
The primary election is on Tuesday June 2nd.
I am supporting and voting for Brenden Zeimet for Sheriff.
I’d encourage you to request a Democratic ballot and vote for Zeimet.
Terry Roling
Bellevue
Rain this evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Rain this evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN JO DAVIESS...NORTHWESTERN CARROLL...SOUTHEASTERN JACKSON AND NORTHERN CLINTON COUNTIES UNTIL 845 PM CDT... AT 758 PM CDT, RADAR INDICATED STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR BELLEVUE TO NEAR CALAMUS. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 40 MPH. PEA SIZE HAIL IS POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... MAQUOKETA, SAVANNA, BELLEVUE, PRESTON, HANOVER, SABULA, DELMAR, MILES, CHARLOTTE, WELTON, SPRINGBROOK, ANDOVER, SPRAGUEVILLE, MASSBACH, GREEN ISLAND, VAN BUREN, GOOSE LAKE, WHITTON, TEEDS GROVE AND REECEVILLE. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS. MINOR FLOODING OF LOW LYING AREAS, CREEKS, STREAMS AND URBAN AREAS IS POSSIBLE. IF YOU ENCOUNTER WATER OVER A ROADWAY, DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH IT.
Wind: SSE @ 11mph
Precip: 100% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 53°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.44 mi
Wind: SSE @ 13mph
Precip: 51% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 51°
Heat Index: 54°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SSE @ 12mph
Precip: 31% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 50°
Heat Index: 54°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SSE @ 12mph
Precip: 32% Chance
Humidity: 99%
Wind Chill: 50°
Heat Index: 54°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SSE @ 12mph
Precip: 65% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 52°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: SSE @ 10mph
Precip: 71% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 52°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 1.2 mi
Wind: SSE @ 10mph
Precip: 80% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 52°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.79 mi
Wind: SSE @ 11mph
Precip: 84% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 53°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.8 mi
Wind: S @ 9mph
Precip: 76% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 53°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.8 mi
Wind: SSE @ 10mph
Precip: 76% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 54°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.8 mi
Wind: S @ 9mph
Precip: 80% Chance
Humidity: 99%
Wind Chill: 55°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.8 mi
Wind: S @ 8mph
Precip: 63% Chance
Humidity: 99%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 0.8 mi
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.