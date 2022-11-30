As I am sure most, if not all, county residents are aware of the recent tragic homicide that took place at Mississippi Ridge Kennels. I contemplated events leading up to that horror and began to wonder how it could have happened.

The alleged perpetrator had a “no contact order” that had previously been violated. The question occurred to me, how does such a horror happen without prior action by law enforcement?  Shouldn’t the alleged perpetrator have been denied access to firearms through proper judicial oversight?