I’m writing this letter in hopes that your readers can help my family.

My son Chandler Betts passed away on Feb 13, 2023 at age 16. Chandler was in a four-wheeler accident while drunk, and recieved a head injury. Chandler was treated at Stead Childrens Hospital for 16 days before he succumbed to his injuries. It was Chandlers wish to donate his organs as he had stipulated on his license. Chandler in fact donated organ, eye, tissue and bone.