I’m writing this letter in hopes that your readers can help my family.
My son Chandler Betts passed away on Feb 13, 2023 at age 16. Chandler was in a four-wheeler accident while drunk, and recieved a head injury. Chandler was treated at Stead Childrens Hospital for 16 days before he succumbed to his injuries. It was Chandlers wish to donate his organs as he had stipulated on his license. Chandler in fact donated organ, eye, tissue and bone.
Chandler had a girlfriend named Addy Jepsen. Addy unfortunately had passed away on Dec. 19, 2022 age 13. Addy was also a donor. Addy passed away due to complications from vaping. Both children passed away due to products that neither one was old enough to buy.
It has been six months since my sons accident, and we have yet to see any justice for either child.
I’m asking everyone reading this to please contact their elected officials and ask why these childrens deaths are being swept under the rug.
Please ask them why the adults that made it possible for my son to have a blood alcohol level of .245 on the night of Jan 27, aren't being held responsible.
Why aren’t we using this as an opportunity to set an example and stop this from happening to other families?
I implore everyone reading this to please speak up and help us fight for justice for Addy and Chandler.
