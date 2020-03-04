When it comes to seafood, let’s face it, we are pretty much locked in to the big three — shrimp, salmon and tuna — and maybe crab legs when we’re feeling especially flush or just hungry for something exotic.
That’s not to say we don’t eat a lot of catfish and now pollock, a bottom feeding saltwater relative of the codfish, when we go to the fire department’s fish fry.
As a result, we’ve endangered the Atlantic blue fin tuna to the brink of extinction, overfished wild-caught coho and chinook salmon, and import an ever-increasing tonnage of farmed shrimp from southeast Asia.
There is some survey data to indicate things may be changing, that we are actually as concerned about sustainability of ocean fish species as we are price and quality. We get concerned when we read about the accidental escape of thousands of farmed Atlantic salmon from pens in close proximity to wild native salmon stocks.
The disease threat of these escapees and the genetic concerns are great enough that Washington State’s legislators are on the verge of shutting down farmed salmon operations regardless of the loss of jobs and revenues.
Not unlike family farms back in Iowa, the Pacific Northwest fishing fleet is composed of independent family fishermen, many with ties to the sea that go back generations in the small communities they fish out of on the rugged coast out here.
They take great pride and derive a lot of identity out of delivering a quality product to consumers. And it has been rough to continue the tradition. It’s a family business often trying to compete in an international market.
Near the mouth of the Columbia River at the Oregon State University Seafood Laboratory at Astoria in a cramped and on-the-verge-of-cluttered office, Amanda Gladics welcomed me to find a chair and visit about her passion — seafood and sustainable fisheries.
Gladics doesn’t come from an old-line fishing family. Actually, forest management and public policy are her family’s background, but you’d never know it as she describes grassroots efforts to connect commercial fishermen directly with consumers.
The project, “Shop at the Dock,” has consumers literally seeing their seafood fresh off the boat rather than in a supermarket on ice in a case, Gladics observes. Some participating fisherman will dress your fish if cleaning the catch isn’t something you prefer to do.
“It is a lot like the farmer’s market and local food movement. Who’s your fisherman instead of who’s your farmer,” explains Gladics. The interest in eating healthy is part of the emphasis on outdoor lifestyle.
Researchers at OSU’s Seafood Lab at the Coastal Oregon Marine Experiment Station are trying to figure out how to make a silk purse from a sow’s ear — in this case the Pacific whiting and Alaskan pollock.
Whiting is currently the most abundant fish off the coast of Oregon and Washington, and the least valuable when measured price per pound as the fisherman receive. The seafood lab would also like to see us eat more fresh albacore, a tuna prized for its light-colored flesh (it has USDA permission to be labeled “white meat”) and mild flavor.
Lightning could strike twice. Dr. Jae Park led research leading to the introduction of surimi, which you and I know and eat as imitation crab meat. That breakthrough two decades ago led to a rebirth of fishing based on whiting and pollock and reopening of some canning facilities along the coast from northern California to Alaska.
Gladics’ efforts focus on connecting commercial fishermen with a market many had no connection to — individual consumers. That means revisiting issues of freshness and preservation.
What about fresh versus frozen fish and the built-in suspicion about the latter? “Flash-freezing using new technology has actually produced stronger approval in blind tests so that fish quality can be extended beyond recent limits,” she said.
So, what is the right seafood choice?
Gladics said most major fisheries in the United States are following catch and sustainability recommendations based on solid science and research practices. Commercial fishermen may not always like the findings and the remedies to keep fish stocks healthy and sustainable, but the result has been recovery for fisheries like rockfish here in the coastal waters of Washington and Oregon. Whiting and pollock have finally gotten respect for the heavy lifting they do in annual catch and broadening application in new fish products.
Try a package of pollock or tilapia and look for a new recipe for imitation crabmeat. Try some whiting if your meat counter manager can get it.
And there is the Asian carp issue. We have a lot of lemons, so to speak, in the Mississippi River right now. We need to find a way to turn them into lemonade.
America is the only country in the world that won’t eat carp. New ways of processing these boney fish could add a new fish to the list. Remember, we once turned our noses up at the mere mention of pollock.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.