Wonderful!
Once again the great kids of Bellevue come through!
About a dozen BHS kids came and raked my yard.
One even climbed up in my tree to shake the leaves free!
Looked like they were having fun and the cold didn’t bother them!
They all even thanked me for the treats (since they take no money).
No kids, THANK YOU! All of you for a job well done!
And MHS is doing likewise on Monday!
Bellevue what a great town to live in!
Dorothy Felderman
603 Pine Drive
