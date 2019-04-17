What FISH is the BEST CATCH?
There are three types of fish: oily fish, white fish, and shellfish. Oily fish would include salmon, mackerel, fresh tuna, trout, sardines, and herring. White fish include fish like tilapia, cod, haddock, and pollock. The more popular shellfish include crabs, shrimp, mussels, oysters, and lobster.
When we hear someone advise us to include fish in our diet for our health, many times we navigate towards a mild-tasting white fish or a rich-flavored shellfish. For the best source of Omega-3 fatty acids we should consider incorporating more oily fish in our diet. The rich Omega-3 fatty acids in oily fish are essential for brain, nerve and heart health. There are also studies that suggest a good balance of Omega 3 in our diet and reduce risks of arthritis and cancer. Along with all those great health benefits oily fish are also a great source of vitamins A, E, and D.
Sure the white fish and shellfish have some good nutritional value but do not begin to compete with healthy nutrients our bodies need that we can find in oily fish. For example a serving of cod has less than 200mg of Omega-3 as compared to a serving of salmon that have over 2200mg of Omega-3 fatty acids. Salmon is also loaded with B-12, B-6 and other B vitamins essential for skin, eyes and hair health. So when we are deciding what fish to include in our daily diet, why not choose the best, which is what our bodies deserve?
One reason may be because of the taste. The oily fish tend to have a more "fishy" taste and skin. Many of us are not sure to how to prepare this fish to make it taste good. Well that is one thing I can help with. Try these tips:
1. Lay a piece of salmon on foil or parchment paper. Drizzle with a little honey and your favorite low sodium fish seasoning, or a little garlic powder and/or onion powder. The honey bakes into the salmon and gives the fish a nice flavor you may enjoy.
2. Bake the salmon or fresh tuna as desired and prepare this delicious cream sauce - Combine 1/4 cup mayo with olive oil or avocado oil, 2 Tbsp coconut milk from the can, 1-2 tsp garlic powder and a sprinkle of black pepper.
Serve fish with quinoa and brown rice medley and a healthy serving of a spinach and kale salad topped with a few tart cherries, craisins, or something with a little sweetness to offset the bitter taste in kale.
Did I mention breading that fish or frying the fish in oil? NOPE I sure didn't! Start to enjoy the taste of fish with delicious cream sauces and/or honey and skip the carbohydrates and unnecessary Omega-6 fat in oil, which causes high blood pressure, blood clots, and heart related issues. Our food choices contribute largely to our health issues and that is no fish story.
Paulette Wagner is a Certified Wellness
and Nutritionist from Bellevue.
